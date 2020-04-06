Medical workers and security personnel stand at a checkpoint as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Anqing, Anhui province, China, on February 6, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Lets not make the same mistake twice

There have been excellent initiatives taken by all governments around the world to contain the spread of the pandemic ("Coronavirus: Stranded expat student thanks UAE for bringing her back safely ", Gulf News, April 7). In India, all of us are trying hard to contain the coronavirus from spreading, however it is strange that no one is talking about its origin. This pandemic can happen again if humans commit more cruelties against wild animals, we have learnt.

We have slaughtered and butchered animals for our taste and we have no remorse for it. Now, Nature has given humans a very tight slap and we are running helter-skelter trying to save ourselves. We have been confined to our homes because now we are afraid for our lives. Even then we are not realising that life is precious.

This global situation will not last forever but let's hope that we will learn something from this, and reduce cruelty inflicted on animals. For the first time in the history of the world, Nature has made us realise that we need to mend ourselves and mend our ways. But the deafening silence, which is prevailing on the subject about the origin and the reason behind the origin of the virus, is baffling. It seems that most humans are still craving the taste of these exotic animals. It seems that there is so much of silence on this issue that many people are just waiting for the pandemic to be over, only to go back to their old ways and old diet.

A lot of us are afraid and mortally scared of the current situation but still have no repentance. It's hoped that good sense prevails and we retain the basic human qualities to respect and to live in harmony with flora and fauna. We are the late arrivals on this beautiful planet, and have a lifespan of only, at the most, hundred years. We have no right to damage it beyond repair. At present, the Earth is under repair. This beautiful planet is fixing itself. I hope that this repair will happen physically and mentally among human beings too, so that we have a better world to live in, and we don't behave like tyrants.

Now we know how it feels to be living with fear – for our families, for our near and dear ones and our friends. Animals and plants also have families and friends, better we realise it fast before it's too late. May God bless us with more sense.

From Mr D. S.

New Delhi, India



Fact: No. Hand dryers are not effective against COVID-19, but frequently cleaning your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub, or washing them with soap and water is. Clean hands should be dried thoroughly with a clean towel or air dryer. Image Credit: Reuters

How can we fight coronavirus?

The coronavirus is creating havoc all around the world ("Is it safe to eat fruits, vegetables coming from coronavirus hotzones in the UAE? ", Gulf News, April 7). Nations hit by this pandemic have declared lockdowns to save the lives of their countrymen. Every human being is virtually imprisoned or caged and only birds are flying in the sky.

Nations all over the world are taking necessary steps to ensure that its citizens are prepared well to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic of COVID-19. With support from people around the world, we will be able to contain the spread of the virus.

The most important factor in preventing the spread of coronavirus, is to empower citizens with the right information and take precautions as per the advisories being issued by governments.

In these uncertain times, the utmost need of the hour is to abide by the directives issued by the competent authorities. Any breach can lead to misery. Instructions given by authorities need to be followed strictly. Wash your hands with soap regularly and thoroughly. If possible clean your hands with an alcohol-based sanitiser. Wash them for at least 20 seconds every time. Practice social distancing. People should avoid going to public gatherings, crowded places and maintain a safe distance when speaking to others.

Avoid touching your face and eyes unnecessarily. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical attention immediately.

Last but not the least, if you have a travel history, stay at home. Watch your health and seek medical help if you start showing symptoms of COVID-19. Timely medical care will help protect you and your family and thus make your precious life dear to you.

Since most people are home in quarantine, passing time should not be difficult. People are taking different measures to spend their time in the wake of these times. Reading books, listening to music, watching movies, inquiring about the welfare of our friends and relatives, playing cards and other indoor games can very well keep us engaged and in good spirits.

My grandson is with me here in Alwar, India these days. He enjoys playing chess with me and thus both of us take care of each other to pass the time. Playing with him makes me nostalgic. I go down memory lane when I used to play Chess so passionately and regularly with my colleagues. I must have played around 20 games with my grandson during this lockdown period. He is convinced that his grandfather is by far superior to him in this art. I am, however, confident that his passion for the game will surely make him a big player one day.

From Mr Shiben Krishen Raina

India



A humble request…

The whole world has been affected by the recent coronavirus pandemic ("Ramadan: The month of fasting in the Islamic calendar will start from April 24, 2020, in UAE", Gulf News, March 25). Everybody is restricted to his or her home, and this has disturbed everyday life. No one is in a position to do anything. This natural disaster has rendered everybody helpless.

But the important question is: What can we do? How can we keep calm and relax? This is the time to help people who are needy. The business sector is affected but the businessman should realise that they have been earning their profit through combined effort, with the help of a team. All around the world, those getting a salary are affected. A lot of people are in tight situations.

During this crisis, I request people and business owners to help others as much as they can. I look to big companies to lend a hand to their employees. Everything is a team effort. As Ramadan is approaching, let’s do a noble job and help those in need.

From Mr Mustansar Ahmed

UAE



So which avatar did you take on today?

As the world is going through rough times, populations have been forced to work from home. Lock-down, remote access, work from home, #stayhomestaysafe are the new buzzwords reverberating in the air. For those individuals staying at home, they are seeing their own homes in a new light. Earlier, they used to be part-time visitors, but now they have become full-ime guests.

So the big question is, how are we managing our time during this lock-down? What are we doing? Is our new routine sleep, eat, watch television and sleep again? How long we are going to manage this routine. Boredom helps human beings try different things.

So many of us have cooked, done laundry, cleaning, ironing, cut their own hair and more. By doing so, we all were exposed to many new gadgets. We were also exposed to different levels of skills required to manage these odd jobs. On a lighter note, how many of you knew that it needs good back muscles and a nice pair of biceps to use a vacuum cleaner?

So this has shown us that managing the home is indeed a humongous task! Hats off to those who do this daily. It has also made us realise that skilled workers need a big “thank you!”. They make their jobs look so easy. A big salute to all these professionals! Which avatar did you try today? Were you a chef? Did you take on the role of a carpenter? A laundryman?

From Mr Abdul Wahid

UAE

