UAE, a peaceful and safe nation

I love the UAE, most importantly, because we enjoy peace and security (“Revealed: UAE ranked third safest country worldwide”, GulfNews, July 09). It’s a corruption-free nation with strict rules and regulation, posed equally for all. I am thankful to the Rulers of this great country for ensuring our safety and security. The government is always trying to improve and develop the country, in many areas such as infrastructure, trade, economy and culture. Also, I am grateful to Gulf News for bringing up concerns of all expats and solving them. The UAE is my second home, and I am indebted to this country for widening my horizons, for teaching me to appreciate people of different cultures and habits. The country’s people are kind and patriotic. They inspire me to love my own country. In the UAE, I learned that a nation’s progress depends on how much its people love their country. Thank you, UAE. May God bless its Rulers and this great country!

Memorable UAE National Day

I am a senior citizen and a practising advocate from India. My two sons stay in Dubai with their families. Almost every year, I visit Dubai and spend a few months with them, and enjoy varied experiences in this beautiful country, UAE. It is a land of opportunities, religious tolerance, non-violence, peaceful co-existence for its nationals, expats and tourists as well. Gulf News, with its admirable coverage of local as well as international affairs, has always been my prime source of news. It has launched many initiatives and innovative ideas in the association of other concerned organisations for the benefit of people of the UAE. This year, I have the proud privilege of being in Dubai during the commemoration of Martyrs’ Day and celebration of 49th National Day on December 2. The UAE has developed miraculously in every sphere like gender equality, women empowerment, the mission to Mars, and so on. Our two countries, India and the UAE, treat each other with love and respect. This year’s National Day has been a memorable one. I am already looking forward to the next one in 2021. Being the 50th anniversary, I do not doubt that it will be a momentous one.

‘Linda S Heard was an inspiring writer’

With a sad heart, I read about the passing away of Linda Heard, a Gulf News columnist (“Linda S. Heard passes away in Egypt”, GulfNews, December 01). Her articles and analysis on the political landscape of the Middle East region were incisive and thought-provoking. Like many other readers, I have read her columns with interest. The depth of her knowledge of the prevailing political scenario as narrated with a humane mind is greatly admirable. Will miss your articles for sure, Heard. May your soul rest in peace.

Cricket: Virat Kohli fastest to surpass 12,000 ODI runs

Congratulations to our men in blue, ably led from the front by our Indian captain Kohli, for winning the final One Day International (ODI) at Canberra (“Tour of Australia: India need to carry the momentum of Canberra win to T20 series”, GulfNews, December 02). As averred by our Captain, this win is a timely booster for the remainder of the tour, made possible by the freshness that comes with a changed squad. I also congratulate Kohli for becoming the fastest to reach 12,000 runs in ODI cricket in just 242 innings, to surpass our legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved this feat in 300 innings. Of course, we should remember that Tendulkar had played more than 60 innings as a middle-order batsman before he started to play as an opener to notch up his maiden ton in ODI. I take this opportunity to wish our captain Kohli the best in coming years to set new records.

