Dubai: UAE residents are living in one of the safest countries in the world, according to a recent report published by global database Numbeo.
Numbeo, the world’s largest internet database, has released its Crime Index by Country 2020 mid-year and ranked the UAE as the third safest country in the world and the second country in the region, with a safety index score of 84.55 points and a crime index score of 15.45.
In its report, Numbeo stated: “The crime index is an estimation of overall level of crime in a given city or a country. We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high.”
On the other hand, the safety index is the opposite of the crime index. “If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe.”
As of July 2020, the top five safest countries included Qatar (88.10 points), Taiwan (84.74), Georgia (79.5) and Oman (79.38). Numbeo’s crime index for mid-2020 was based on the levels of safety and crime, and ranked a total of 133 countries.
The top ten also included Hong Kong with 79.09 points in sixth place, followed by Slovenia and Isle of Man.
Among other countries worldwide, Switzerland was ranked at 9th place and Japan was in at number 10, while China, Pakistan and India stood at 33rd, 67th and 69th place respectively.
The least safest, according to the report, was Venezuela (15.64 points), followed by Papua New Guinea (19.96), South Africa (22.71), Afghanistan (23.03) and Honduras (23.35).
Crime rates in UAE
Level of crime: 11.27 (Very Low)
- Worries home broken and things stolen 13.85 (Very Low)
- Worries car stolen 10.57 (Very Low)
- Worries things from car stolen 16.04 (Very Low)
- Worries attack 13.49 (Very Low)
- Worries being insulted 17.34 (Very Low)
- Worries being subject to a physical attack because of your skin color, ethnic origin, gender or religion 13.19 (Very Low)
- Problem people using or dealing drugs 17.48 (Very Low)
- Problem property crimes such as vandalism and theft 15.54 (Very Low)
- Problem violent crimes such as assault and armed robbery 11.57 (Very Low)
- Problem corruption and bribery 23.29 (Low)
Top 10 safest countries
- Qatar
- Taiwan
- UAE
- Georgia
- Oman
- Hong Kong
- Slovenia
- Isle of Man
- Switzerland
- Japan
Least safe countries
- Venezuela
- Papua New Guinea
- South Africa
- Afghanistan
- Honduras
- Trinidad And Tobago
- Brazil
- Guyana
- El Salvador
- Syria
Source: Numbeo