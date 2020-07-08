1 of 15
Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving northeast Wednesday, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding.
At the peak, as many as 3.6 million people were advised to evacuate, although it wasn't mandatory and the number who took shelter was not known. About half of the advisories have been lifted by Wednesday afternoon. In places where rain had subsided, residents were busy cleaning up their homes and workplaces.
People walk along a damaged road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kuma, Japan
Though the rains were causing fresh flooding threats in central Japan, flooding was still affecting the southern region. And search and rescue operations continued in Kumamoto, where 14 people are still missing.
A damaged road is seen following heavy rain in Hita, Oita prefecture.
A worker wades through flood waters as he delivers gas bottles in Kurume, in Fukuoka Prefecture.
People wade through flood waters in Kurume, in Fukuoka Prefecture.
Workers check a damaged road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture.
A toy soldier figure is seen amid debris at a damaged house after floods caused by torrential rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture.
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture.
People clean up houses and stores damaged by flood waters in Hitoyoshi, in Kumamoto Prefecture.
A man stands next to a damaged road after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture.
Employees clear flood waters from a store in Kurume, in Fukuoka Prefecture.
A broken bridge is pictured after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture.
Japan is at high risk of heavy rain in early summer when wet and warm air from the East China Sea flows into a seasonal rain front above the country. In July 2018, more than 200 people, about half of them in Hiroshima, died from heavy rain and flooding in southwestern Japan.
