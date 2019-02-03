The issue of tailgating has been discussed many a times but the same is still continuing on the roads (“Tailgating still rampant on UAE roads, say motorists”, Gulf News, December 26, 2018). I travel from Sharjah to Al Barsha every day and use the Emirates Road. I have experienced tailgating many a times and also have escaped from many accidents, which would have happened due to the tailgating. We might think that tailgating happens only in the fast lane, but I have experienced it even on the slower tracks. I always avoid driving in the fast lanes, especially on highways as I have seen other drivers face similar issues. They come so close to our car from behind and start flashing their headlights. It is unnerving for the driver. They come so close that if I happen to break, they will hit the back of the car. If I do not move out, they would overtake from our left or right and get in front of us, which is also very dangerous. I have experienced such situations and it is only because of being alert and paying attention to the road that I have managed to escape accidents. I also wish to add that it is not only on highways but I have seen tail gating even on the internal roads. Tailgating is really a dangerous practice and especially for new drivers on the roads it might lead to some serious accidents. Let us all try to be good drivers on the roads and drive safely.