Death of composer Wajid Khan

The tragic news of the passing away of celebrated Bollywood music composer and singer Wajid Khan, of the Sajid -Wajid duo, was a sad news to read ("Bollywood composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, dies", Gulf news, June 1). This is a great loss to the film industry.

The duo composed music for many films but they were famous for the music they gave to Bollywood actor, Salman Khan’s movies.

Wajid Khan fought his cruel illness with indomitable spirit till the end, and his demise is tragic. He was only 42 years old. His death has left huge void in world of Indian film music.

From Mr Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru, India

Celebrations in COVID-19

I am adding on one more year to my big basket of maturity, sense of understanding and belonging, this birthday ("A pandemic birthday party is more fun than you think", Gulf News, May 5). Where I started, seems like a far-flung road, which may be out of reach, but the memories are cherished. I do try getting better every day but this year was special, which makes me want to pen down the experiences, disappointments and joys I had. As always, I pause to reflect on the balance sheet of my best and worst memories. This makes me love my birthday even more. I am young at heart, so the mathematics of age least bothers me. However, not having any takeaways from the year gone by does bother me a bit. I guess, life does have lessons for us every day, and it’s up to us to learn from them.

This year, there's another reason why my birthday was a different one. Yes, I am talking about the global crisis we are in – the coronavirus pandemic. This will have an impact on everyone’s birthday this year. In the future, I will remember this birthday with a smile and say: "That too passed, despite everyone being nervous about COVID-19 and how long it would impact our lives.” I will be celebrating my birthday next year with the same hustle around me, as if nothing had happened. So looking at the bright side to the current scenario, this year would be 'double' special in my mental diary!

My prayer on my special day would be great health, prosperity, happiness and joy for everyone, all over the world. I hope God will grant this wish as my birthday gift.

From Ms Sujata Mattoo

Dubai

Birthdays via Zoom

COVID-19 has changed the way we celebrate birthdays and I don’t entirely dislike this new normal. Without coronavirus – a time that honestly seems very far away – everyone felt pressured to make an effort in throwing a party or having people over, doing and spending money on the extra bits that actually shouldn’t contribute to making your day special. With video calling and zoom, we’ve managed to bring the focus back on the people we care about, on the people we lost touch with, and the need to be better individuals and be there for each other, even if its through a screen. I’ve attended the virtual party for a two-year-old, of a 50-year-old and also had my own birthday via video call. It’s a big change, but it’s not all that bad. The perks? No dishes.

From Ms S. Mathur

Dubai

Healthcare warriors need praise

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on everyone all around the world ("Meet the ‘Corona Warriors’ on the frontline of war against COVID-19", Gulf News, June 1). Measures are on to contain it from spreading. It is like we are at war with a virus and our fighters are the healthcare professionals. I think we can safely call them our saviours right now. These frontline healthcare warriors, include doctors, nurses, hygiene and sanitisation staff, police personnel, media, and other essential services that are contributed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They deserve our salutations and appreciation.

The Indian government’s immediate and timely decision to put the entire country under lock-down, was a positive step to save the country from colossal damage.

From Mr Shiben Krishen Raina

India