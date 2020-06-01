Wajid Khan Image Credit: Twitter

In a jolt to the Bollywood industry, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though unconfirmed reports have stated the artiste was suffering from COVID-19. Another report stated Wajid had been suffering from a kidney problem over the past few years, and had reportedly been on ventilator after being hospitalised recently.

Sajid-Wajid recently composed songs for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled 'Pyaar karona', a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Khan and also featured the actor in the video.

The composer duo also recently composed Khan's Eid special song, 'Bhai Bhai', which talks of communal harmony.

CELEBS MOURN WAJID

Several celebrities took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a tweet expressing her disbelief over the sad demise of the noted composer.

“Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Noted playback singer, Sonu Nigam also posted a message on Facebook, along with a photo with the composer duo, expressing his grief at the sudden passing away of the noted composer.

Actor Varun Dhawan, also took to Twitter to express his shock at the sudden demise, his tweet read: “Shocked hearing this news Wajid Khan bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music.”

Composer and singer Salim Merchant also took to Twitter and said: “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid-Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro Wajid Khan you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter: "Wajid Khan is gone far too soon. His talent and heart were never appreciated enough. All the times we planned to meet & never did because we were busy, those will always rankle. Sajid Khan, mere bhai. You will never be alone & our brother will forever be remembered."

"Heartbreaking news. Wajid no more. Spent time on the SRGMP show with him as a co-judge and he was so kind and generous. I know he was ailing for a while, regret not picking up the phone on him in this lockdown. Stunned and sad," wrote singer Sona Mohapatra on Twitter.

"This cannot be true! I can't believe that Wajid bhai has left us.. In state of complete shock! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace.. May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss," tweeted singer Tulsi Kumar.

RISE TO FAME

As composers, Sajid-Wajid frequently collaborated for Khan, making their debut in the 1998 film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', scoring one song in that film, 'Teri jawani badi mast mast hai'.

The duo shot to fame with the Khan's blockbuster 'Dabangg' in 2010, and there has been no looking back. Among numerous hits they composed were 'Tere mast mast do nain' and 'Hud hud Dabangg' ("Dabangg"), 'Do you wanna partner', 'Mujhse shaadi karogi' and 'Laal dupatta' ("Mujhse Shaadi Karogi"), "Mashallah" (Ek Tha Tiger"), 'Fevicol se' ("Dabangg 2") and 'Raat bhar' ("Heropanti").