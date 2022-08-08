Act of goodness

The Rulers of the UAE have always been role models in encouraging people to be honest and helpful (“ The kindness of Sheikh Hamdan, a leader who connects to the hearts and minds of people ”, Gulf News, August 01). They have always appreciated acts of kindness by residents from any strata of life, whether it’s an act of kindness towards a fellow being, an animal, or bird. It is this way of saying thank you to these great leaders, who will continue to urge people to walk the path of honesty and make this place safe and peaceful for many more years. Recently, I had an incident. Dubai and its residents have proved their honesty and sincerity once again. I lost my wallet at a medical centre in Al Nahda, Dubai, and a staff member contacted me and returned it. It was a relief to get my purse back intact. This brings up another memory of when I lost my wallet a few years back at Dubai Airport, and within 15 minutes, the staff traced it out and returned it.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai, UAE

Secure your credit cards

Today, we hardly carry hard cash (“Up to Dh2 million fine for forging credit card data in UAE”, Gulf News, August 02). Shopping, online payments, everything is just a tap away — no hassle and easy. But, if we are not cautious, there lies the trouble. It’s no secret that paying with a credit card comes with the risk of having your card details compromised, but the card is still an essential piece of technology that makes paying for things. But, the chances of getting scammed are also high. So, it is an excellent initiative by the UAE authorities to launch an initiative which will at least keep these forgers at bay. Of course, keeping a vigilant eye on your credit card statements is something everyone should be doing. It is a common mistake that people use free Wi-Fi for credit card transactions while travelling, which is a big no. And, it is common sense that credit card credentials should never be shared with anyone to avoid mishaps. The most uncomplicated action you can take is monitoring your accounts closely, signing up for transaction alerts and securing your personal information.

From Mr Hari Shankar

UAE

Heatwaves across Europe

The world is suffering so much because of the drastic change in climate (“Europe’s sweltering heatwaves shutter classic Alpine routes”, Gulf News, July 31). We have never heard of such high-degree heatwaves in the past. European countries are facing deadly heatwaves as wildfires displace thousands of people. According to the statistics, Only 20 per cent of homes have air conditioning in Europe, which is a major disadvantage for people to survive the current rising temperatures. People are finding alternative solutions to fight back against the situation. European Government should devise practical solutions to address this situation.

From Mr Akhil B

Ajman, UAE

Monsoons bring floods in India

Year after year, in India, the monsoon season wreaks havoc on cities, with an increasing trend of urban flooding (“India: Monsoon fury lashes Mumbai; Konkan, many areas inundated”, Gulf News, July 5). In India, urban flooding has been attributed mainly to the old drainage system, which was designed decades back and poorly maintained.

Unfortunately, the monsoon brings misery and disruption to our lives. Roads are flooded, leading to traffic disruption for hours. Several houses collapse, while floods bring along with them a fear of electrocution, infections, and loss of livelihood.

Climate change has also contributed to the rain pattern. Heavy rains have been disrupting everyday life in almost all metro cities in India, with Mumbai bearing the maximum brunt. Even small towns in the state of Rajasthan like Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Jodhpur have seen heavy downpours.

The fury of nature has been further compounded by human avarice. In most rural and semi-urban parts of India, ponds and other water bodies, which are used to store considerable amounts of water and replenish the underground aquifers, disappear. Therefore, we need a modern engineering solution to urban flooding.

The Indian government should appoint a reputed engineering consultant to audit the present draining system and design a proper system. It may incur huge expenditure to upgrade and overhaul the present drainage system, but in the long run, the investment will be worth it. Even other Indian cities like Bangalore and Chennai need similar measures to save the flurry of urban flooding. It’s high time to take steps to minimise the havoc.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

India