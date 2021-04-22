Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ramadan Greetings

I wish to congratulate and extend Ramadan greetings to all the rulers of the UAE. I would also like to wish the Editor-in-chief, staff members of Gulf News, and my Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of starting the Holy Month of Ramadan. Every year, Ramadan begins in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar or Hijri calendar, the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Muslims worldwide observe a month-long fast called Roza from sunrise to sunset to commemorate this month. Devout Muslims read the verses of the Holy Quran, offer their prayers to Allah, and take part in philanthropic activities. Here's wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health, and prosperity—Ramadan Mubarak to you and everyone at home.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Bangalore, India

Unmasking the problem of mask and glove pollution

Exit your house and take a walk around your city. You’ll encounter multiple responsible citizens wearing their masks; take a quick minute to glance down; another thing you will most definitely see is a ground despicably littered with masks and gloves. Globally we are already using approximately 129 billion face masks and 65 billion plastic gloves every month. We must wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our safety and the people around us. However, we cannot afford to do that at the cost of our environment’s safety and cleanliness. Here’s the two-fold problem with littering our PPE, plastic is the main ingredient in almost all. Most masks and gloves contain it, and plastic decomposes over hundreds of years. Thus, we’re putting the environment at major risk by the haphazard disposal of our PPE. Although that is a significant issue in itself, it is worth noting that the virus can live on plastic for up to three days. So, if anyone comes in contact with your PPE containing the virus, they may contract it too. Thus, not only is littering an environmental hazard, but it’s lethal to the health and safety of the people around us. The streets of Sharjah are not a garbage can; let stop treating it like one. The only solution to the littering problem is you. Keep your masks on your face, not the roads; let your gloves protect your hands, not litter the grounds. Encourage your family, colleges, and peers to live a life sans littering as well.

From Ms Aneira Pereira

UAE

COVID-19 at Kumbh Mela

The recent hike in COVID-19 cases in India at the annual Kumbh Mela festival in India was shocking (“Over 1,000 test positive for COVID-19 at India religious festival”, Gulf News, April 14). Millions gathered for the Kumbh Mela festival despite a raging pandemic. The entire country is recording the increase in numbers, and people attending gatherings in large numbers without masks are highly condemned. Our country is known for its diversity and many religious functions. But for now, people should abstain from any kind of gatherings when COVID-19 is spreading so fast. I appeal to all state governments not to allow people for any celebrations so that the surge may come down. People are under the impression that getting inoculated makes them free from spreading the COVID-19 virus. Government should impose strict laws for large gatherings. Will the authorities look into this valid issue?

From Mr K.Ragavan

Bengaluru

India