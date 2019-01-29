First and foremost we would like to clarify that our print content and website content complement each other. One leads to the other. One gives your breaking news, the other offers detailed analyses. One gives you luxury of space while the other requires brevity to cope with the limited real estate available. But, at no point is either the digital or print reader shortchanged, each offers content based on preferences and reading choices created after extensive research and evaluation. It is also based on news weightage. At some points there is cross migration of content, too. And this is what you saw. We would encourage you to read and enjoy both platforms for a complete experience. Additionally, just because the number of pages have reduced, in no manner has the volume of content gone down - just the presentation has changed. We hope that helps answer your query. Thank you for the feedback.