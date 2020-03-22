We will overcome this. Humans have a way of surviving

Social distancing. It is a phrase that has entered our urban dictionary, just as coronavirus and Covid-19 have become common words. Yet social distancing is a phrase that will change all of us in the weeks to come.

Coronavirus has impacted our lives and changed the way we interact. Over the past three weeks, we have seen a huge drop in our social interactions.

Who would have thought just days ago, our children’s lessons would continue as best as possible online, that examinations — forever the focus of learning, of curricula, of the academic calendar — would be put on hold.

We live in a country that prides itself on being the focal point where north meets south, where east meets west, where our airlines connect billions of people around the world — but now travel around the world has been largely put on hold.

The reality is that coronavirus has changed the world forever. If we look at other countries, study how transmission rates have impacted normality — there is a lesson for us all.

All of us must be part of the global effort to confront this virus.

There is a need to reduce the number of new coronavirus cases, what is known as flattening the curve. And we can do this by acting together, listening to the advice of authorities, and taking every precaution against this virus. That can make a big difference. And making a difference means saving the lives of those most at risk, those most vulnerable.

Those of us who can, must work from home. We must ensure that we contribute to the economic strength of the UAE economy as best as we can under these trying circumstances.

Businesses should allow employees, where feasible, to do their work from home. That being said, not everyone can do their jobs remotely, but limiting crowds can greatly reduce the chances of the infection being spread.

Like the rest of the world, all of us here in the UAE are going through a trying time. But we will get through this crisis. Humans have a way of surviving.

As citizens and residents, we need to bear a few things in mind though: we must be able to separate our interactions, isolate ourselves and stay positive. That is our mission at this critical time. That is our task.