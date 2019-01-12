Pompeo’s swing through the region is mainly aimed at reassuring close US allies who are alarmed by Washington’s rather abrupt decision to withdraw from Syria, thereby giving Iran and Turkey carte blanche in the war-torn Arab state. It was no surprise that the US move was welcomed both in Tehran and Ankara. The announcement not only shocked US allies, but also sparked strong criticism in America. With Pompeo’s trip, Washington seeks to reassure its allies in the region that it will not retreat until the war on terror has been conclusively won and until the last remnants of Daesh have been defeated. Pompeo has tried hard to drive home this message during his meetings with regional leaders.