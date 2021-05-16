A ball of fire erupts from a building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City Image Credit: AP

The events that are unfolding now in the occupied territories are troubling, serving as a timely reminder that peace is indeed fragile and the conflict there remains intractable after decades of tethering between tense standoffs and bloody violence.

In the past week, at least 139 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza — the actual toll will likely be greater — hundreds have been injured, thousands traumatised and some eight dead inside Israel so far.

The sad reality is that we have been here before so often over the past decades, and there is an inevitability that both saddens and disheartens even the keenest of observers. Seven years ago, Gazans endured similar hardship.

And five years earlier, there was a similar outbreak of sustained conflict. As long as the issues remain unresolved and new ways found of changing the wrongs of the past, there sadly remains a propensity for more violence.

But this violence now must stop. Hady Amr, the US envoy, has arrived in Tel Aviv for de-escalation talks, seeking to find ground for what he terms a “sustainable calm”.

Yes, there is an urgent need for de-escalation — and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has expressed this nation’s grave concern over the escalating spiral of violence.

“The UAE is alarmed by the escalating spiral of violence in Israel and Palestine,” he said in a statement, adding the UAE calls on all parties “to take immediate steps to commit to a ceasefire, initiate a political dialogue, and exercise maximum restraint.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Over the past year, the UAE has embraced the Abraham Accords, pledging to advance the cause of peace between Israelis and Palestinians, helping the neighbours live together in peace, dignity and prosperity. That is the hope that must be embraced by all future generations — but it is a very real and tangible objective now as violence seems to spiral out of control.

As always, the UAE is ready to act to build peace, to provide whatever material or moral support is required now to build peace, tolerance and harmony.

“The events of the past week have been a sombre reminder of the urgent need for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation,” Shaikh Abdullah notes.