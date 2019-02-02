Iran is an ancient civilisation — it has a rich history and its place in the region is undeniable. It’s people are talented and it has an abundance of natural resources. Given this, it is all the more unacceptable that the Iranian population should be subjected to such privations as a result of the destructive policies pursued by their government. Its unceasing interference in the affairs of neighbouring states, and continuous destabilisation activities in the region have become a very serious source of concern for Arab and international powers.