In the final communique of the Riyadh Summit, leaders agreed to develop a road map towards achieving integration between the GCC states and strengthen their relations with the international community to achieve more growth and prosperity. Another sign of unity within the Council came in the form of the summit’s support for the right of the UAE to regain sovereignty over its three islands illegally occupied by Iran: the Greater and the Lesser Tunbs and Abu Mousa, and over the territorial waters, the airspace, the continental shelf, and the economic zone of these islands. They are an integral part of the UAE. There is increasing realisation about the importance of the joint defence system. The Gulf states showed they were alive to this notion by highlighting the need to appoint a commander of the unified military command as an important step to completing the joint defence system. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who has tried unsuccessfully to mediate the Qatar row, called for an end to malicious media campaigns that threatened regional unity.