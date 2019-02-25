The poison of populism and prejudice is not, however, merely the domain of the right in the US. Across Europe, there is a growing tide of ultra-nationalism that is undermining the values of a way of life that embraces different and diverse peoples, welcoming refugees and respecting their right to make a better life. Cultural diversity is being replaced by the cynicism of self before others. Malek’s win transcends identity politics and race barriers. Full congratulations are due to him for portraying the brilliance of Mercury, a rock icon who was afflicted by personal demons and prejudices. For Mercury, born to Farsi-speaking immigrants forced to relocate to London and following a path to ultimate triumph, there’s a powerful message there for our need to fully embrace all.