Landlines in the past were usually big, clunky objects that took pride of place in your home. These phones of the past had a huge circular dial, and you had to stick your finger into the right slot and manually turn the dial. It made a wonderful whirring sound, especially if you had to dial 9 or a zero, which were the last numbers on the dial and took the longest to turn. At the end of each turn, you’d release the dial and it would automatically return to its original position with a comforting ting at the end. This provided for us a total sensory experience — the sound of the whirrs and tings, the sight of the huge dial, and especially the tactile sensation of your fingers moving the dial. When push-button phones came along, they somehow failed to produce the same thrill as the rotary dial.