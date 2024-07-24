For parents

“To sponsor your parents on a family visit visa, you must have a salary of at least Dh8,000 and provide a valid Ejari [rental contract] proving that you have a two bedroom apartment or villa,” Saif Hassan Othman Bin Haider Alhathi, head manager at an Amer Centre at Al Quoz Mall – Bab Al Falah Document Clearing Services, said.

For spouse and child

“If you are sponsoring your spouse and child on a family visit visa, you must have a salary of Dh4,000 and proof of accommodation. This includes a one bedroom house and providing a valid Ejari during the application process,” Fariha M, sales manager at Fast Track Vision Government Transactions, told Gulf News.

Proof of kinship

When applying for this visa, you also need to submit documents supporting your relationship status with the sponsored person.



• For sponsoring child – birth certificate

• For spouse – Marriage certificate

• For parents – the relationship is confirmed by looking at the second page of the passport, which contains the full names of the mother and father, according to Public Relations Officers (PROs) and typing centre managers in Dubai interviewed by Gulf News.

Important note: If the marriage certificate or birth certificate is issued outside the UAE, then you must obtain the certificate from your country’s consulate and get it attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and translated in Arabic.

Required documents

• Attested salary certificate. If you work in a free zone, you must provide a salary certificate issued by your free zone authority.

• Sponsor passport copy

• Sponsor passport photo

• Sponsor Emirates ID copy

• Sponsor labour contract

• Passport copies of the applicants and their personal details.

• Proof of kinship

According to the experts who spoke to Gulf News, during the application process you may be required to submit additional documents by GDRFAD, depending on the details provided in the application.

Categories eligible for family visit visas

According to both the experts, these are the relationship categories eligible for a family visit visa in Dubai:

Relationship category - Female

• Wife

• Daughter

• Mother

• Sister

• Grandmother

• Sister in law

• Aunt

Relation Category - Male

• Husband

• Son

• Brother

• Father

• Grandfather

• Uncle

• Brother in law

Cost for single entry family visit visa

30 days:

• Cost – Dh436.75

• Refundable deposit – Dh1,000

60 days:

• Cost – Dh556.75

• Refundable deposit – Dh1,000

90 days:

• Cost – Dh686.75

• Refundable deposit – Dh1,000

Apart from these costs, you will also have to consider some service charges that would be levied by the Amer centre. These vary from one centre to another.

How do I get the refund for the deposit?

“When applying for the family visit visa, you must provide a security deposit, which will be refunded once the dependent has exited the UAE,” Fariha explained.

The claim for the refund must be made within one month of the individual’s exit from the UAE, and you must have the original receipt of the security deposit. You can apply for the refund through the GDRFAD website - gdrfad.gov.ae or at an Amer centre.

Where to apply for the visit visa

• For Dubai residents, the visa is issued by GDRFAD and you can apply for it through their official website - www.gdrfad.gov.ae. For a step-by-step process on how to apply for the visit visa online, click here.

• You also have the option to apply for visit visa through an Amer centre, which processes immigration applications on behalf of GDRFA. You can find the list of authorised Amer centres, by visiting this link from the GDRFAD website - https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers

• You can also apply for a tourist visa for your family members and relatives through a registered travel agency, in which case the visa sponsor will be the agency. Click here to find out more on the process.