Dubai: If you were planning to travel from Dubai to India anytime soon, it is important to note that new guidelines have been announced by two major hubs – New Delhi and Mumbai.

While travelling to other states and cities in India, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation would still be applicable , some new updates were announced in the past few days by the state authorities in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Travelling from Dubai to Mumbai

On Friday, December 24, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai announced a new list of standard operating procedures for passengers arriving from Dubai to Mumbai.

The new guidelines for travellers arriving in Mumbai from Dubai, as mentioned in the order, are:

• All international passengers onboarding the flight from Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai.

• There shall be no need to do an RT-PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction Test) on arrival.

• Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra other than Mumbai will be transferred by the Collector [district officer], who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport.

• Travellers who have connecting flights to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the connecting flights. However, it is the responsibility of the Airport Authority to inform the respective Airport Officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai.

• All the travellers arriving from Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai will be in home quarantine and will be tracked by the Ward War Room for seven days. On the seventh day, RT-PCR will be done. If the test is negative, the traveller will self-monitor for further seven days. If the test is positive, they will be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility as per the current guidelines for international travellers.

As per the announcement, the new rules would come into effect immediately.

International passengers arriving in New Delhi

On Thursday, December 23, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation also announced an update to its quarantine guidelines for all passengers arriving in New Delhi.

The announcement included health screening updates as well as updates for transit passengers:

• Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

• PCR testing will also be done, through random sample collection. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.

• If you are travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport at the transit station, then the guidelines for the state which is your final destination would be applicable.