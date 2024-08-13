How to participate

1. Visit the MOI website: moi.gov.ae, and sign in using your UAE Pass.

2. Navigate to ‘Smart Services’ on the top right corner and click on ‘Initiative of a day without accidents’.

3. Agree to the campaign commitments: These involve safe driving practices like maintaining distance, yielding to pedestrians, buckling up, respecting speed limits, avoiding distracted driving, and giving way to emergency vehicles.

4. Click on ‘I agree’ and you will receive a participation certificate within minutes via email. By following campaign rules and driving safely, four black points will be removed from your licence a month later.

What are black points?

Black points, or traffic points, are penalties issued against some traffic violations, and are imposed on the driver's licence. While some violations, like driving slightly over the speed limit or parking incorrectly can lead to monetary fines, behaviour that is more dangerous can lead to black points also being imposed.

A motorist can get anywhere between four to 24 black points. If there is a violation committed after a driver has 24 black points, the case is transferred to the UAE courts, with the licence being confiscated or suspended.

Traffic violations with four black points

As per the UAE’s traffic regulations, these are the violations that will cost you four black points:

1. Driving a vehicle with an expired driving licence.

2. Driving an unlicensed vehicle.

3. Driving a vehicle without insurance.

4. Using a hand held mobile phone while driving.

5. Sudden swerving.

6. Reversing dangerously.

7. Distracted driving.

8. Failure to follow traffic policeman's instructions.

9. Failure of driver to fasten seatbelt.

10.Failure of passenger to fasten seatbelt.