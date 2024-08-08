Dubai: Heading out for a quick business trip or a short family vacation? If so, you can take advantage of Dubai Airports' (DXB) newly announced summer car park offer, slashing prices on long-term parking.

Starting from August 15 until September 15, 2024, Dubai Airports is offering a special summer discount on long-term parking across Terminal 1 Car Park B, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3.

To make your travel even smoother, you can save time by pre-booking your parking spot in advance through Dubai Airport’s official parking platform – www.mawgif.com. Here's everything you need to know about the costs and how to book.

Save big on long-term parking at Dubai Airport

Typically, parking your car at Dubai Airport for three days would cost between Dh300 to Dh400. However, with the upcoming summer offer, you can park for the same period for just Dh100.

Discounted parking rates:

• Dh100 – For three days

• Dh200 – For seven days

• Dh300 – For 14 days

How to book your parking spot in advance

1. Visit the website – mawgif.com/dxbbooking

2. Choose your terminal – Select the terminal you are flying from.

3. Enter your travel details – Fill in your arrival and departure dates and times, then click on ‘Get a Quote.’

4. Select your parking option – Review the available parking options and choose your preferred spot by clicking ‘Book Now.’

5. Provide your details:

o Full name

o Email address

o Mobile number

o Vehicle information:

Country

Emirate or digit (depending on your car's plate)

Plate number

Ensure your plate details are correct, as the car parks are equipped with a licence plate recognition system.

6. Review and pay – Check the total cost, agree to the terms and conditions, and proceed to payment.

7. Complete your booking – Enter your credit or debit card details to complete the payment. You will receive a booking confirmation via email.