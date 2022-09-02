Dubai: If you want your number plate to commemorate a special moment in your life or want to create a customised number plate for your vehicle, you can easily search for available numbers and codes in Dubai, through a free online service.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has an online service – ‘Enquire about Special Plate Numbers’, which helps Dubai residents search for unique numbers available in the RTA database and allows them to pick the one most suited to their preference.

The service is available on the official RTA website, rta.gov.ae.

So, if you are interested in creating a personalised number plate, here is how you can find out if the serial number is available in a few minutes.

How to create a unique plate number in Dubai online

1. Visit this link: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=4022062 and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

2. Next, enter the details of the number plate you want to create:

• Select your plate category (for privately owned cars, the category would be ‘private’)

• The plate code

• The number of digits. The service allows you to search for number plates with a single digit, up to a five-digit number plate.

• Plate number – here you can enter the exact number you are looking for.

3. After that, you must enter the amount you are willing to pay for a customised number plate. This is optional.

4. Click on ‘Start Search’.

5. Depending on the criteria that you have selected, the RTA database will provide you with the possible options and also state if the specific number plate you are looking for is available or already in use by another driver.

How do I buy a unique number plate in Dubai?

If your desired number plate is available, the database will state, ‘Available for Buying’. The system will also show you the cost of the number plate.

To pay, you must visit one of RTA’s customer happiness centres or a Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centre.

List of RTA Customer Happiness Centres:

• Customer Happiness Centre - Umm Ramool

• Customer Happiness Centre - Al Manarah

• Customer Happiness Centre - Al Twar

• Customer Happiness Centre - Deira

• Customer Happiness Centre - Al Barsha

Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centres: