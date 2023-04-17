Dubai: From today, Monday, April 17, Floating Bridge will be closed for five weeks for major maintenance works.

While the bridge is under maintenance, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has created a plan to reroute traffic to alternative roads.

Another bridge located on the Dubai Creek – Al Maktoum Bridge - has also been closed partially closed since March 30, 2023 for six days a week.

Since these two key crossings over the Dubai Creek, which connects motorists from Bur Dubai to Deira, are currently shut, here are the alternative routes you should take, as per RTA.

Four alternative routes for Floating Bridge

1. Al Maktoum Bridge (the bridge will be closed from 1am to 6am, Monday to Saturday, during the month of Ramadan)

2. Al Garhoud Bridge

3. Infinity Bridge

4. Al Mamzar exit

Here is the detailed traffic plan created by RTA that motorists should follow:

• Coming from Sharjah, via Al Ittihad Road (E11)



– Take the Al Mamzar Exit. According to RTA, while this exit was previously restricted to RTA buses and taxis, it will be open for general traffic, to make it easier for motorists to access the Infinity Bridge via Cairo Street (D95) and Al Khaleej Street (D92).

- If you are headed towards Bur Dubai, you can also take the Al Garhoud Bridge.

- Al Maktoum bridge (except for the timings that it is closed during Ramdan)

• Deira to Bur Dubai, if you are using Al Khaleej Street (D92) - use the Infinity Bridge.

• Bur Dubai to Deira:



- If you are taking Khalid bin Al Waleed Street – use the Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge.

- If you are taking Umm Hurair Road – take the Al Maktoum Bridge.

- If you are taking Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) – use the Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge or Business Bay Crossing

- If you are taking Oud Metha Road – take the Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge.

- If you are taking Oud Metha Road or Al Riyadh Street – take the Al Maktoum Bridge.

• Alternatively, you can also use main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Emirates Road (E611).

Al Maktoum Bridge partially closed - current timings and alternative routes.

Since March 30, Al Maktoum Bridge has been partially closed for six days a week, for four hours - 1am to 6am, from Monday to Saturday.

Al Maktoum Bridge partially closed – four alternative roads you can take:

1. Al Garhoud Bridge (Sheikh Zayed Road/E11)

2. Business Bay Bridge (Al Khail Road/D68)

3. Al Shindagha Tunnel (Al Khaleej Street/D98)

4. Infinity Bridge (Infinity Bridge Road/D85)