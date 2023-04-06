From March 30, 2023, the Al Maktoum Bridge has been closing to traffic, six days a week for four hours at night. As the temporary closure of this bridge will continue throughout the month of Ramadan, if you do need to take the bridge in the early hours of the morning, there are alternative routes that you can consider.
Alternative routes that you can take:
- Al Garhoud Bridge (Sheikh Zayed Road/E11)
- Business Bay Bridge (Al Khail Road/D68)
- Al Shindagha Tunnel (Al Khaleej Street/D98)
- Infinity Bridge (Infinity Bridge Road/D85)
All the bridges listed above, along with Al Maktoum Bridge and Floating bridge, connect the Bur Dubai and Deira districts in Dubai, which are separated by Dubai Creek.
If you wish to take a toll-free route, you can avoid the Al Garhoud Bridge. Also, if you take the Business Bay Bridge, you would need to avoid the Airport Tunnel on Beirut Street (D62).
Why you can’t use the Floating Bridge
While Al Maktoum Bridge has only been temporarily closed during Ramadan, for some parts of the night, the Floating Bridge is closed at certain times on weekdays and weekends, which overlap with the temporary closure timings of Al Maktoum Bridge.
Floating Bridge closure timings:
Monday to Friday: 10pm to 6am the next day
Weekends: Saturday 10pm till Monday 6am
Floating Bridge is closed on the timings listed above, to facilitate the movement of ships and other marine transport vehicles along the Dubai Creek.