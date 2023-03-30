Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge as of March 30. During the holy month of Ramadan, the bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays, six days a week.
“Check out the alternative routes to easily reach your destination, coinciding with the closure of Al Maktoum Bridge as of Thursday, March 30, from Mondays to Saturdays, 6 days per week, during the month of Ramadan from 1:00 am to 6:00 am,” the RTA tweeted on Thursday.
➡️ Business Bay Bridge
➡️ Al Shindagha Tunnel
➡️ The Infinity Bridge
During the closure, traffic will be diverted to alternative routes Al Garhoud Bridge, Business Bay Bridge, Al Shindagha Tunnel and The Infinity Bridge, the RTA said.