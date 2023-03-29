Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified motorists about anticipated delays on key roads on March 30 and March 31 due to the cycling competition within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2023.
Delays are expected on Al Meydan Street and Manama Street on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 between 9:30 pm and 1:00 am (next day).
“Expected Delay on Al Meydan St & Manama St on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, from 9:30 pm until 1:00 am (next day), coinciding with the cycling competition within the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2023. Please depart early and use alternative routes," RTA tweeted.
RTA has advised motorists to start their journey early and use alternative roads to reach their destinations in order to avoid delays.
NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind and is organised by Dubai Sports Council every year during Ramadan. The 75km NAS Cycling Championship 2023 will also include several categories, including people of determination and amateurs. The NAS Padel Championships will be held for Emiratis and expats in individual and team categories.