Dubai: Need to help a friend in a pinch? If they are low on data or credit, telecom service providers in the UAE offer credit and data balance services that you can use.

Here’s is how you can transfer credit or data balance for Etisalat by e&, du or Virgin mobile.

Etisalat by e&

Etisalat has a credit transfer service that gives the option of transferring credit or balance from your postpaid or prepaid account to another prepaid account.

How to transfer credit

• Just type the following command on your mobile screen (not as an SMS) and press the send key:

*100*mobile number*amount to be transferred#

• Then press the send key.

For example, if you want to transfer Dh13 to a mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send the following command: *100*0501234567*13#

After sending the credit transfer command, you will receive a message confirming the transaction details and requesting you to press 1 to confirm or 2 to cancel.

Once you confirm the credit transfer, the recipient will receive the credit in his or her account and you will receive a message confirming the transfer and stating the balance in your account after the transfer.

You can transfer any amount from Dh2 to Dh150 through this service.

On receiving the credit, the recipient will receive a message indicating the amount transferred to his or her account from your mobile number and the current balance following the credit.

Data balance transfer

The data balance transfer service allows you to transfer data from your own monthly allowance to any other prepaid or postpaid etisalat number. All prepaid and postpaid users can use this service. For postpaid users, you need to have been using your connection for at least three months before availing this service. The service is not offered on a visitor or business line.

You can transfer data to any etisalat number using the three options below:

1. Via the ‘My Etisalat UAE’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.

2. Dialling #100*Receiver-Number*Data-in-MB#.

For example: Dial #100*05XXXXXXXX*1000# to transfer 1GB data to receiver number 05XXXXXXXX

3. Dialling #100#

However, data transfers can only be made according to the following terms:

Transfer in multiples of 100MB

Transferred data will have a 10-day validity

A transfer fee of Dh3/100MB

A maximum of five transfers per month

Only for monthly plans with 1GB data allowance or more

Du

Du has a ‘One2One’ transfer service, through which you can transfer credit in three ways:

Option 1

1. Dial *121*recipient mobile number*amount in dirhams #

2. Press 1 to confirm

3. Press 2 to cancel

Option 2

1. Dial *121#

2. Enter the mobile number

3. Enter the amount

You will receive a confirmation SMS.

Option 3

Dial *135# choose option 2 for One2One transfer, enter the mobile number and then enter the amount. A confirmation SMS will be sent to you.

Virgin

Virgin mobile has a credit sharing feature that enables you to send credit from your in-app wallet to another Virgin Mobile customer directly to their in-app wallet. You can share credit with anyone in your contact list as long as they have an active Virgin Mobile number, with a maximum limit of Dh500 per month or renewal cycle.