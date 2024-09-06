Dubai: You haven’t registered for the ‘DNCR’ registry, because, well, you don’t mind the occasional call informing you of trading and investment options. But how can you check if the salesperson calling you is licensed to be selling online trading options in the UAE?

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE has clarified that calls made to sell marketing securities and commodities, particularly those related to trading, are illegal unless the company has a valid SCA licence. In case they aren’t, you can report them to the authority as well.

Here’s how:

Verifying legitimate telemarketers

Here is how to check if a telemarketing company is licensed:

• Visit the SCA website - sca.gov.ae, and go to ‘Open Data’.

• Click on ‘Licensed Companies’ to find the list of firms authorised to conduct securities and commodities trading activities.

How to report telemarketing violations

If you suspect a company is operating without proper licensing, you can report it through the SCA’s ‘Reporting Capital Market Violations’ service.

1. Sign in: Visit the SCA website and click the login icon. Sign in using UAE Pass and select ‘Sign up as an individual’ to link your UAE Pass with your SCA account. You will receive a confirmation SMS once you complete this step.

2. Submit a report: Click on ‘Report Enquiry’ and complete the complaint form. Provide details about the violation and confirm your personal details, which are automatically populated via UAE Pass.

3. Enter company details: If the company is licensed, but you wish to raise a complaint with their practices, select the company from the list of licensed entities. If you do not find the company’s name on the list, manually enter the name.

4. Upload documents: Attach your Emirates ID, passport, and any supporting evidence.

5. Track your complaint: After submission, you will receive a tracking number to monitor the status of your complaint.

New telemarketing rules to reduce unwanted calls

The UAE recently introduced regulations as part of the telemarketing law, with the aim to curb intrusive telemarketing practices. The law ensures:

• Reduced call frequency: Telemarketing calls are only permitted between 9am and 6pm.

• No pushy sales tactics: Companies must avoid pressuring or misleading consumers.

• No repeated calls: Once you reject a product or service, the company cannot contact you about it again.

• No same-day callbacks: If you decline a call, telemarketers cannot call back on the same day.

• Limited follow-ups: Companies are limited to two call attempts per week if you don’t answer.

Penalties for violations:

The SCA also warned companies of the following violations, which should be avoided: