Dubai: Hiring a domestic worker in the UAE may be a necessity for some families, whether you need a nanny to take care of your children, or a cook to ensure you eat healthy meals of your choice regularly. However, you may not be comfortable with the idea of hiring a full-time worker for your specific needs. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) recently announced changes to the domestic worker recruitment laws in the UAE, introducing three specific packages that families can avail of depending on their needs. Here is all you need to know.

Agencies replace Tadbeer centres

Earlier this year, MOHRE announced that domestic worker recruitment agencies would replace Tadbeer centres, following the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 92 of 2022 Concerning Licensing And Regulating The Work Of Domestic Workers Recruitment Offices.

On April 14 this year, the Ministry once again urged residents to only deal with approved recruitment agencies, to ensure the rights of employers and domestic workers are guaranteed. The Ministry also provided the packages that employers can opt for when looking to hire domestic workers.

1. Traditional package

In the traditional package the worker is registered on the employer's records and resides with him or her during the contract period and its duration, which is for two years.

The Ministry clarified that the package allows the employer to replace the worker or claim the costs of recruitment within the first six months of probation if:

- The worker terminates the contract without a legitimate reason;

- Leaves the work without an acceptable reason;

- The worker is not medically fit;

- The worker is unable to carry out the work tasks in a manner that is required and has been agreed upon.

Part of the recruitment costs will be refunded in the first two cases even after the probation period has ended until the expiry of the two-year contract, as both cases include the worker’s termination of the contract after the probationary period without a legitimate reason or his/her leaving the work after the probationary period without an acceptable reason.

The refund amount is according to the remaining period of the contract in months from the total cost of recruitment.

2. Temporary package

Recruitment offices also offer a temporary package where a trained and qualified worker is provided within 24 hours. This worker stays on the sponsorship of the agency and is hired for a contract period of two years. However, in this package, the worker will not move in with the family he or she is working for.

3. Flexible package

Under the flexible package, families would have the option to recruit a domestic worker based on their needs, on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis. The cost of recruitment would vary depending on the type of employment. This package has a set of benefits, including the provision of qualified and trained domestic workers and being able to replace the worker without any specific limit on the number of times you can request for the replacement. Additionally, the worker will be provided within a maximum of 24 hours, similar to the temporary package.

How do I know that the agency is licensed?

MOHRE has been regularly raising awareness among residents, urging them to not deal with unlicensed agencies as there is no option of registering a complaint in case your rights as an employer are violated. However, how do you know that the company you are dealing with is legitimate? The easiest way to find out is to ask the agency for their company number or trade licence number.

Once you have this number, you can reach out to MOHRE on their hotline or website to find out if the agency is registered with the Ministry.

1. Checking agency through MOHRE hotline

- Call 800 60.

- Select your preferred language.

- Select option 2 for domestic workers

- Select the option to speak to an agent.

Once you have reached an agent, you can ask them if the agency you are dealing with is registered with the Ministry.