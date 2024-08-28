1. Credit cards

UAE banks frequently collaborate with schools to facilitate convenient instalment plans for tuition fees. By consulting with both your school and bank, you may be able to convert annual fees into smaller monthly payments while earning credit card rewards.

2. School online payment portals

Most schools provide online payment portals, allowing parents to securely enter credit or debit card details for the term’s tuition fees.

3. Traditional methods – Cash and cheques

For those who prefer in-person transactions, parents can visit their child's school during working hours to make payments at the fee counter or reception. Payments can be made in cash or via credit or debit card at the counter.

While many private schools in Dubai do not accept post-dated cheques, you can still pay by cheque, provided it is in the school’s name. Ensure that the cheque is submitted to the reception or finance department within the stipulated time.

4. Bank transfer

Another reliable option is paying via bank transfer. Parents can transfer the required amount directly to the school’s bank account. To ensure the payment is successful, make sure you have the correct bank details, including the bank branch, name, account number, and International Bank Account Number (IBAN).

5. Automated payments - Direct debit and mobile apps

For recurring payments and to avoid late fees, you might consider setting up an automated direct debit account. Additionally, several mobile payment apps in the UAE allow you to use Google Pay or Apple Pay for instant tuition fee payments.