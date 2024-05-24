Books stock used book far
Are you a student looking for a change in yoru study environment? Check out these options. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Tom Hermans/Unsplash

Dubai: Tired of studying at home and looking for a change to renew your focus and study hard? There are some free places in the UAE that you can visit and be surrounded by books, while studying in a relaxed environment.

Here’s a list of all the places that are a great place for students to visit.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

1. Mohammed bin Rashid Library

20220616 mbr library
Image Credit:
LIB 111-1655217961292
Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) in Al Jaddaf, during the first-ever exclusive tour inside the Library, while exploring its nine different libraries and facilities and the latest technologies in the public libraries sector. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Rashid Library on 13 June 2022, a new cultural beacon in the region. Image Credit: Gulf News archives
TE LIB-1655217908317
Built with an investment of AED1 billion, the library aims to cultivate a culture of reading, while supporting the development of creativity, knowledge and art at both individual and social levels. It will provide a platform for intellectual, literary and imaginative minds across the region and the world. Image Credit:
LIB 5-1655217941862
The Mohammed bin Rashid Library aims to help people with various interests, especially youth, to access printed and digital books, in order to shape an Arab generation that understands the role of reading and culture in society’s development. Image Credit: Gulf News archives
LIB 6-1655217936246
Study rooms at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL). Across its seven floors, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library features a significant amount of content. Image Credit: Gulf News archives
LIB 7-1655217932893
This includes more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages, over 6 million dissertations, around 73,000 music scores, 75,000 videos, approximately 13,000 articles, and more than 5,000 historical print and digital journals within an archive covering 325 years, along with about 35,000 print and digital newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectibles. Image Credit: Gulf News archives
LIB 8-1655217954334
The library will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, 16 June 2022. Above, periodicals library section. Image Credit: Gulf News archives
View gallery as list

Built in the shape of a rehl, the traditional wooden book rest used to hold the Quran, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library welcomes people to read, study, research and learn. The library is home to over a million titles, with dedicated study rooms and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Location: Al Jaddaf

Timings:
Weekdays (except Friday) – 9am to 9pm
Friday – 2pm to 9pm
Closed on Sundays

2. Dubai Public Libraries

HATTA-1659261873856

If you are looking for a place near your home, look no further than your local public library. In Dubai, public libraries are located near most popular residential areas and these can be a great place to find a quiet study environment. You can even read the books there for free, or bring your own books to study, with the option to also use the Wi-Fi facility.

Public libraries are located in the following neighbourhoods in the emirate:

• Al Mankhool
• Al Rashidiya
• Al Safa
• Al Twar
• Hatta
• Hor Al Anz
• Umm Suqeim

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday – 8am to 8pm
Friday – 8am to 12pm
Closed on Saturdays

3. Abu Dhabi public libraries

NAT 210714 QASR AL WATAN ARAMZAN 26-1627816011382
The Qasr Al Watan Library is located within the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace. Qasr Al Watan, which is located at the end of Abu Dhabi corniche next to Emirates Palace, and is an enriching interactive journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship. Qasr Al Watan is a Presidential Palace which opened to the public in 2019. The palace was used for official purposes including hosting foreign leaders of states.The building is still used to host foreign dignitaries and for government proposes. 14th July 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism oversees the public libraries and you can find a library in the following places:

• Qasr Al Watan library
Location: Al Ras Al Akhdar
Timings: Daily, 10am to 4pm

• Khalifa Park Library
Location: Inside Khalifa Park
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Al Bahia Library
Location: Al Bahia Park
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Al Marfa Library
Location: 8, Al Tadali St, Al Marfa, Al Dhafra
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Zayed Central Library
Location: Next to Sulaimi Park, Al Ain
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Al Wathba Library
Location: Al Wathba Park
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays
Saturday: 4pm to 8pm

4. House of Wisdom

Whether you are an early bird, or work best late into the night, this library is a great option. Starting every day from 8am, the facility is open till 11pm on weekdays and till midnight on the weekends.

Designed as a cultural hub, the library’s architecture allows visitors to enjoy a lot of open spaces, with free Wi-Fi access also available.

Location: Al Juraina

Timings:
Sunday to Thursday – 8am to 11pm
Friday and Saturday – 8am to 12am

5. A4 Space, Al Serkal Avenue

A4 space al serkal avenue
Image Credit: Alserkal.online

A4 space is a free co-working space, where you can expect a fun, friendly environment, free Wi-Fi, basic amenities like cafes, restrooms and a prayer area. Head upstairs, and you will be able to enjoy some rare books at a book store as well.

Location: Warehouse 4, Al Serkal Avenue

Timings:
Every day – 9am to 7pm