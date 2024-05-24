1. Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Image Credit: Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) in Al Jaddaf, during the first-ever exclusive tour inside the Library, while exploring its nine different libraries and facilities and the latest technologies in the public libraries sector. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Rashid Library on 13 June 2022, a new cultural beacon in the region. Image Credit: Gulf News archives Built with an investment of AED1 billion, the library aims to cultivate a culture of reading, while supporting the development of creativity, knowledge and art at both individual and social levels. It will provide a platform for intellectual, literary and imaginative minds across the region and the world. Image Credit: The Mohammed bin Rashid Library aims to help people with various interests, especially youth, to access printed and digital books, in order to shape an Arab generation that understands the role of reading and culture in society’s development. Image Credit: Gulf News archives Study rooms at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL). Across its seven floors, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library features a significant amount of content. Image Credit: Gulf News archives This includes more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages, over 6 million dissertations, around 73,000 music scores, 75,000 videos, approximately 13,000 articles, and more than 5,000 historical print and digital journals within an archive covering 325 years, along with about 35,000 print and digital newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectibles. Image Credit: Gulf News archives The library will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, 16 June 2022. Above, periodicals library section. Image Credit: Gulf News archives View gallery as list

Built in the shape of a rehl, the traditional wooden book rest used to hold the Quran, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library welcomes people to read, study, research and learn. The library is home to over a million titles, with dedicated study rooms and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Location: Al Jaddaf

Timings:

Weekdays (except Friday) – 9am to 9pm

Friday – 2pm to 9pm

Closed on Sundays

2. Dubai Public Libraries

If you are looking for a place near your home, look no further than your local public library. In Dubai, public libraries are located near most popular residential areas and these can be a great place to find a quiet study environment. You can even read the books there for free, or bring your own books to study, with the option to also use the Wi-Fi facility.

Public libraries are located in the following neighbourhoods in the emirate:

• Al Mankhool

• Al Rashidiya

• Al Safa

• Al Twar

• Hatta

• Hor Al Anz

• Umm Suqeim

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday – 8am to 8pm

Friday – 8am to 12pm

Closed on Saturdays

3. Abu Dhabi public libraries

The Qasr Al Watan Library is located within the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace. Qasr Al Watan, which is located at the end of Abu Dhabi corniche next to Emirates Palace, and is an enriching interactive journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship. Qasr Al Watan is a Presidential Palace which opened to the public in 2019. The palace was used for official purposes including hosting foreign leaders of states.The building is still used to host foreign dignitaries and for government proposes. 14th July 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism oversees the public libraries and you can find a library in the following places:

• Qasr Al Watan library

Location: Al Ras Al Akhdar

Timings: Daily, 10am to 4pm

• Khalifa Park Library

Location: Inside Khalifa Park

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm

Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Al Bahia Library

Location: Al Bahia Park

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm

Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Al Marfa Library

Location: 8, Al Tadali St, Al Marfa, Al Dhafra

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm

Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Zayed Central Library

Location: Next to Sulaimi Park, Al Ain

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm

Closed on Fridays and Saturdays

• Al Wathba Library

Location: Al Wathba Park

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm

Closed on Fridays

Saturday: 4pm to 8pm

4. House of Wisdom

Whether you are an early bird, or work best late into the night, this library is a great option. Starting every day from 8am, the facility is open till 11pm on weekdays and till midnight on the weekends.

Designed as a cultural hub, the library’s architecture allows visitors to enjoy a lot of open spaces, with free Wi-Fi access also available.

Location: Al Juraina

Timings:

Sunday to Thursday – 8am to 11pm

Friday and Saturday – 8am to 12am

5. A4 Space, Al Serkal Avenue

A4 space is a free co-working space, where you can expect a fun, friendly environment, free Wi-Fi, basic amenities like cafes, restrooms and a prayer area. Head upstairs, and you will be able to enjoy some rare books at a book store as well.