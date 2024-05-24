Dubai: Tired of studying at home and looking for a change to renew your focus and study hard? There are some free places in the UAE that you can visit and be surrounded by books, while studying in a relaxed environment.
Here’s a list of all the places that are a great place for students to visit.
1. Mohammed bin Rashid Library
Built in the shape of a rehl, the traditional wooden book rest used to hold the Quran, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library welcomes people to read, study, research and learn. The library is home to over a million titles, with dedicated study rooms and high-speed Wi-Fi.
Location: Al Jaddaf
Timings:
Weekdays (except Friday) – 9am to 9pm
Friday – 2pm to 9pm
Closed on Sundays
2. Dubai Public Libraries
If you are looking for a place near your home, look no further than your local public library. In Dubai, public libraries are located near most popular residential areas and these can be a great place to find a quiet study environment. You can even read the books there for free, or bring your own books to study, with the option to also use the Wi-Fi facility.
Public libraries are located in the following neighbourhoods in the emirate:
• Al Mankhool
• Al Rashidiya
• Al Safa
• Al Twar
• Hatta
• Hor Al Anz
• Umm Suqeim
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday – 8am to 8pm
Friday – 8am to 12pm
Closed on Saturdays
3. Abu Dhabi public libraries
In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism oversees the public libraries and you can find a library in the following places:
• Qasr Al Watan library
Location: Al Ras Al Akhdar
Timings: Daily, 10am to 4pm
• Khalifa Park Library
Location: Inside Khalifa Park
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays
• Al Bahia Library
Location: Al Bahia Park
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays
• Al Marfa Library
Location: 8, Al Tadali St, Al Marfa, Al Dhafra
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays
• Zayed Central Library
Location: Next to Sulaimi Park, Al Ain
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays and Saturdays
• Al Wathba Library
Location: Al Wathba Park
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday - 8am to 4pm
Closed on Fridays
Saturday: 4pm to 8pm
4. House of Wisdom
Whether you are an early bird, or work best late into the night, this library is a great option. Starting every day from 8am, the facility is open till 11pm on weekdays and till midnight on the weekends.
Designed as a cultural hub, the library’s architecture allows visitors to enjoy a lot of open spaces, with free Wi-Fi access also available.
Location: Al Juraina
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday – 8am to 11pm
Friday and Saturday – 8am to 12am
5. A4 Space, Al Serkal Avenue
A4 space is a free co-working space, where you can expect a fun, friendly environment, free Wi-Fi, basic amenities like cafes, restrooms and a prayer area. Head upstairs, and you will be able to enjoy some rare books at a book store as well.
Location: Warehouse 4, Al Serkal Avenue
Timings:
Every day – 9am to 7pm