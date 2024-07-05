Dubai: Ensuring the proper usage and handling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) systems is crucial for preventing accidents and protecting lives and property. LPG, commonly known as propane, is a convenient fuel source for many households. However, improper handling can lead to accidents. Here are a few guidelines from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to ensure safe and responsible use of your LPG system:
Installation and maintenance
1. Always install a pressure regulator specifically designed for your gas cylinder and cooking appliance.
2. Choose a suitable and safe place for the cylinder.
3. Ensure the safety of gas connections.
4. Regularly inspect the stove and ovens.
5. Install a gas leak detector at least 30 cm above the floor. This ensures it can quickly detect any gas buildup.
6. Close the gas supply when leaving the house.
Here is what to do in case of a gas leak
• Stop the leak by closing the cylinder valve if possible.
• Ventilate the area by opening windows and doors to prevent gas build up.
• Evacuate all individuals and call 999 if you are unable to control the gas leak.
What not to do during a gas leak
• Avoid using electrical switches or appliances near the leak. Sparks can ignite the gas, worsening the situation.
• Disconnect the main power supply if safe to do so.
• Do not light matches.