Keep your family safe with expert recommendations from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

Dubai: Ensuring the proper usage and handling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) systems is crucial for preventing accidents and protecting lives and property. LPG, commonly known as propane, is a convenient fuel source for many households. However, improper handling can lead to accidents. Here are a few guidelines from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to ensure safe and responsible use of your LPG system:

Installation and maintenance

1. Always install a pressure regulator specifically designed for your gas cylinder and cooking appliance.



2. Choose a suitable and safe place for the cylinder.



3. Ensure the safety of gas connections.



4. Regularly inspect the stove and ovens.



5. Install a gas leak detector at least 30 cm above the floor. This ensures it can quickly detect any gas buildup.



6. Close the gas supply when leaving the house.