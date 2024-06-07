Dubai: The Al Hosn app has made it easier for people going for Hajj from the UAE to have all their documents in one place.

On June 7, the official X account of the Al Hosn app posted that UAE citizens and residents can get their Hajj card on the app, which will make it a lot easier to show your documentation during the pilgrimage.

Saudi authorities have regularly raised awareness for the need for pilgrims to always have a Hajj permit when performing the pilgrimage. The Hajj card on the Al Hosn app contains several key details of the pilgrim’s file, including the Hajj permit number.

Here are all the details your Hajj card will provide:

- Your Emirates ID number

- Your Passport number

- Your Hajj permit number

- The vaccinations you have taken

How to get the Hajj card on Al Hosn

• Open the Al Hosn app. You may need to log into the app using the UAE Pass if your app has not been recently used.

• Under health cards, tap on ‘Add Health Card’.

• You will have the option to select either an Umrah card or a Hajj card.

• Select the Hajj card and then tap on ‘add health card’.

• The app will then show you your Hajj card on the home page. Tap on the card and you will be able to see the card status as Green if you have completed all the requisite vaccinations. The card will come with a QR code, which can be scanned by officials to retrieve the necessary information related to your Hajj permit and eligibility.

• Below the health card, you will also be able to see the list of vaccinations that you have received.

Colour-coded card

If your card is green

• You will have a green QR code and background under the following conditions.

• Required vaccine taken: Meningitis and Influenza.

• You are fit to travel as per your medical status.

• Your Hajj permit and Hajj card have been issued.

If your card is grey