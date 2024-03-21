Dubai: If you want to visit Hatta’s most popular outdoor spots, driving around is not the only option. You can also simply take the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus, which will pick you up and drop you off at the most-visited locations in Hatta, like Hatta Dam and Leem Lake.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched the special ‘Hatta on and off’ bus service in December 2022, along with the Hatta Express Bus , which takes commuters from Dubai city to Hatta. Recently, RTA added to new spots to the route - Leem Lake and Hatta Souq.

Using the Express Bus service along with the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus, means that you can reach Hatta and move around the town, without the need for a car.

Where to find the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus

If you take the Express Bus, which starts from the Dubai Mall station, it will take you to the Hatta Bus station for only Dh25. The trip takes around 90 minutes.

Once you reach the Hatta main bus station, you can catch the ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus (H04) from there and start exploring.

Bus timings

The bus operates daily from 7am to 9pm and departs every 30 minutes.

Cost

The bus fare is Dh2 per stop. You must pay for the bus fare with your Nol Card.

Bus route locations

The ‘Hatta On and Off’ bus will be stationed at the following tourist spots in Hatta:

1. Hatta Wadi Hub



The Hatta Wadi Hub offers a number of adventure activities for visitors, including the bike trail (which stretches up to 50 kilometres, but has shorter circuits, too, for beginners), archery or axe-throwing and zorbing, where you will roll downhill inside a giant transparent ball. There is also a huge 12m-high water slide where you can splash down, cool off and practise your flips.

The Hatta Wadi Hub offers a bike trail, which stretches up to 50 kilometres. Image Credit: Supplied

2. Hatta Hill Park



Sitting on top of the residential Hatta hill, the Hatta Hill Park offers mountainous and natural green areas for picnics and family gatherings, a winding walkway for park visitors, designated areas for picnic and barbecues on the hills, shaded areas with seating arrangements, a children's play area and a park gym.



Timings: 8am – 11pm

The Hatta Hill Park offers mountainous and natural green areas for picnics and family gatherings. Image Credit: dm.gov.ae

3. Hatta Heritage Village



In the heart of the town, you will find the Hatta Heritage Village, which has been preserved and reconstructed by the government to showcase rural living dating back centuries. Opened in 2001, the village brings to life Dubai’s heritage, with reconstructed huts and buildings selling traditional wares.



Timings: Saturday- Thursday: 7.30am till 8.30pm & Fridays: 2.30pm till 8.30pm

Hatta Heritage Village has been preserved and reconstructed by the government to showcase rural living dating back centuries. Image Credit: Nabil Naz/Gulf News reader

4. Hatta Dam



The vast lake formed by Hatta Dam and its surrounding mountains is extremely popular among visitors, where you can hire a kayak or water bike for the day, or a pedal boat on an hourly basis.



You can also enjoy a ride on an electric boat, which will allow you to explore the serene lake and the surround mountain range. If you want to know about other popular spots in Hatta, you can read our in-depth guide here on 13 things to do when you visit Hatta.

The vast lake formed by Hatta Dam and its surrounding mountains is extremely popular for activities, like kayaking, and water biking. Image Credit: Shutterstock

5. Leem Lake

Leem Lake is a new attraction in Hatta - a three-hectare lake, in the heart of the mountainous region. The lake offers visitors views of the landscapes and sunset scenes amidst the Hatta mountains. Entry to the lake is free and it has a children's playground, dedicated barbeque spots and a footbridge over the lake.

Leem Lake Image Credit: Zainab Husain/Gulf News

6. Hatta Souq

The Hatta Souq which was inagurated in 2023, is also another additon to the Hatta On and Off bus route. The Hatta Souq sells fresh produce from local farms in the area.