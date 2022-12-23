Dubai: If you have always wanted to visit Hatta, there’s some good news. A special ‘Hatta Express Bus’ is now available, and it will take you from Dubai to the Hatta Bus station for only Dh25.

The new bus service was recently launched by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and has been open to the public since Tuesday, December 20.

A little over an hour’s drive from Dubai, Hatta, also known as the ‘the highlands of Dubai’, provides a quick natural escape for city residents and tourists. The Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta launched the ‘Hatta, The Highlands of Dubai’ campaign earlier this week.

Where can I find the Hatta Express Bus?

You can find the Hatta Express Bus stop at Dubai Mall’s main entrance, in the Tourist Bus parking lot. The bus is easy to spot, because of its distinct green and blue logo and ‘Hatta Express’ printed on it.

It will take you from Dubai Mall to the Hatta Main Bus Station in approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

The express bus departs every two hours from the Dubai Mall station.

What are the Hatta Express Bus timings?

The bus operates daily from 7am to 7pm and departs every two hours from the Dubai Mall station.

How much does it cost?

The trip fare is Dh25, and you can pay the fare either with your Nol Card or in cash, directly to the bus driver.

Does this bus take you all over Hatta?

The Hatta Express Bus only takes passengers from Dubai Mall to Hatta Bus Station.

According to the RTA call centre, 800 9090 – visitors can take the ‘Hop On and Off’ RTA bus service from the main Hatta Bus Station, which will be available at all the popular touristic destinations in Hatta.

The bus fare is Dh2 per trip and departs every 30 minutes.