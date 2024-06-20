Dubai: Did you know you can get free gym access for the entire summer? The Dubai Sports World (DSW) in association with Dubai Sports Council is back for its 14th edition, offering the perfect escape for sports enthusiasts seeking to stay active indoors, offering facilities for popular sports like basketball, padel, tennis, cricket, and football, all under one roof.

DSW will be open to the public from this weekend, starting on Saturday, June 22 and running until September 8, 2024.

So, grab your friends or family and play your favourite sports all summer long in an air-conditioned venue.

Is Dubai Sports World (DSW) free?

There is no entry fee but if you want to book a court or field or participate in an activity, you need to pay for that. There are also some free activities for families and gym access is free.

Free gym access for four months

DSW offers complimentary access to a state-of-the-art gym, with cardio and strength training equipment.

Timings – 8am to 12am

Six free family activities for the summer

Families can also take part in free activities and games, like:

- Foosball

- Retro video games

- Arm wrestling

‘Dubai Kids World’

DSW also has Dubai Kids World section, which is a paid-for activity, where children can jump on trampolines, slide down giant inflatable slides, explore the supervised soft play park, and discover the dedicated arts and craft corner that will keep them entertained for hours.

Cost:

Two-hour pass - Dh50

Full day pass - Dh80

Monthly pass - Dh300



Timings – 10am to 8pm daily.

Wide range of sports activities

Here is a list of all the sporting activities available at the venue:

Football - three 7-a-side, and three 5-a-side pitches

Basketball – three indoor courts.

Padel – two indoor courts

Table tennis

Volleyball

Badminton - 18 indoor courts

Cricket

Tennis – two indoor courts

Pickleball

Teqball

You can book a court or a pitch through the ‘Dubai Sports World’ mobile app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. The charges are per hour and the activities are open to participants of all ages.

Book a court for free

For one day only, on June 23, you can book a court for free through the app and website – dubaisportsworld.ae. Use the promotional code ‘AWESOME’ while checking out to book for free.

Summer academies for children

Keep your children active and engaged throughout the summer break by enrolling them in one of DSW's summer sports academies. These programmes, designed for children aged four to 12, offer expert coaching in various sports like basketball, football, badminton, cricket, and tennis.

Should I bring my own sports equipment?

DSW does offer free rentals for sports equipment, but they have a limited inventory. It is advisable to bring your own equipment.

How do I sign up?

Download the app: You need to download the ‘Dubai Sports World’ mobile app and register. You can sign in to the app with your existing Google or Apple account. You also have the option to register an online account using your email address and providing your full name, mobile number, nationality, and date of birth. After you have entered the details, create a password, and tap the ‘Create a Profile’ button.

After you have created an account or logged in, you can now book a court or activity based on the available time slots. Next, pay for the booking online with your credit or debit card. You will receive a confirmation.

Once you have made the booking, you must present the QR code on the app at the entrance.

Through the website: Alternatively, you can also visit the website - www.dubaisportsworld.ae and click on the ‘Book Now’ button.

Plan your visit

Location:

DSW is in the Arena area of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sheikh Zayed Road. The area is easily accessible via Dubai Metro – the closest station within walking distance is Dubai World Trade Centre on the Red Line.

Timings – Daily from 8am to 12am.

Parking:

Parking slots are available at:

Za’abeel Plaza Parking outside Za’abeel Hall 6

Cost - Dh5 for two hours. Dh5 for each additional hour after that.

Exhibition Street Multi-Story car park

Cost - Dh5 per hour