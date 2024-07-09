Dubai: Craving the rain because of the summer heat? All you need to do is drive down to Sharjah and you will get to experience rain for free at Zawaya Walk.
Rain shows have been planned through the summer and are a great way to forget for a moment that July has just started!
Here are the details.
Where is Zawaya Walk?
Sharjah’s Zawaya Walk is a small strip mall in the Al Shahba area. During the summer, artificial rain shows have been organised in the central lake area. As overhead installations come alive, sprinkling the area with cool, recycled water, the sound of thunder adds to the immersive experience, creating a refreshing break from the heat. You can walk around the small artificial lake, which is lined with trees, or take pictures at the footbridge.
When are the rain shows?
The rain shows are held for five minutes at the following times:
- 9am
- 10am
- 11am
- 5pm
- 9pm
- 10pm
- 11pm
How to get there
If you are heading to the location from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, take Exit 66 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and follow signs for University City. Once you are on University City Road (S120), Zawaya Walk will be to your right.