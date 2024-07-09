Here are the details.

Where is Zawaya Walk?

Sharjah’s Zawaya Walk is a small strip mall in the Al Shahba area. During the summer, artificial rain shows have been organised in the central lake area. As overhead installations come alive, sprinkling the area with cool, recycled water, the sound of thunder adds to the immersive experience, creating a refreshing break from the heat. You can walk around the small artificial lake, which is lined with trees, or take pictures at the footbridge.

When are the rain shows?

The rain shows are held for five minutes at the following times:

9am

10am

11am

5pm

9pm

10pm

11pm

How to get there