Image Credit:

MONDAY OCTOBER 7

Aries March 20 – April 19

Tempting as it is to take a stance on crucial issues nobody is dealing with, you’d soon regret it. These aren’t just very tricky, they really aren’t your responsibility. What may be most frustrating is that while you can, indeed, raise these matters, the actual decisions are up to others.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Planning ahead may be a virtue. However, organise arrangements that can’t easily be changed, and you’ll soon regret it. The problem is that the foundation on which plans are based is shifting, which could mean virtually abandoning them. Ironically, once you let go, you’ll wonder why you hesitated for even a moment.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Initially you may not recognise the power, or the scope, of the ideas or offers sparked by the clash between your ruler Mercury and Uranus. While, initially, you’ll feel unsettled and overwhelmed with questions about what’s wise, once you get involved, you’ll realise just how much promise these hold, for the present and the future.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The recent New Moon accented the need to review, if not change, elements of your life that have become uninspiring. Think about these in depth, because this Sunday’s Full Moon triggers timely ideas and changes. Begin exploring these now, and by the time it takes place, you’ll be ready to make you move.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Only days ago, the ideas planet Mercury moved to accent the structure of your life and now, Venus, which is all about close relationship joins it there. Not only will this trigger pivotal discussions, what you learn could lead to powerful insights about ways to handle, if not overcome, problems you’ve been wrestling with for ages.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

While you’ve been aware of tensions growing about changes as dynamic as they are inevitable, you’ve also felt they were in everybody’s best interests. Unfortunately, others don’t feel that way. Tempting as it is to try to win them over, it’s unwise. They need to observe. After that, they’ll begin asking questions.

Libra September 23 – October 22

After weeks, if not months, of trying to avoid what you feared would be serious battles, events are forcing you to take a stance. The irony is, speaking your mind will be a relief but, even more, those whose attitude has worried you most are being unexpectedly receptive, and are eager to discuss solutions.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

You may not be in the mood to break away from familiar, if not reassuring, habits. But not only do the planets seem to think it would be a good idea, once you have, you’ll realise how much you’ve been missing. Take it slowly. Each day’s experiences will confirm how wise this is.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

As an enthusiastic and, often, impetuous, fire sign you long ago learnt that not everybody enjoys a surprise. While you actually delight in the unexpected, others dread it. Bear this in mind now and over the coming week or so, and you’ll consider carefully who you get involved in sudden ideas or offers.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Yes, you understand the need to gather your facts and think through plans before doing anything. However, with the dynamic Mars accenting this process, and it alone, for the past six weeks, you’re increasingly impatient. That waiting period is over. Mars hasn’t just moved to accent taking action, events will make it easy.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

No sign is better at handling difficult people than Aquarius. Despite that, the odds are good you’re struggling with the attitude and antics of one particularly tricky individual. Out of character as ignoring the matter in question may be, do exactly that. This will clear your mind and lead to amazing insights.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The problem isn’t understanding what’s behind an especially challenging situation. You’ve lined up the facts and, better yet, your intuition has filled in the blanks. While that’s enough for you, certain unimaginative individuals will want yet more facts. Ironically, limit discussions to the facts you know, and there’ll be very little argument.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

By no means are you a rebel. However, when you regard rules or regulations as pointless or, in a particular situation, they’d be a problem, you’ll discreetly sidestep them. While, usually, that works, your birthday chart accents the importance of confronting the actual situation or individuals involved. Once you’d committed to making changes, you’ll actually enjoy the process. And, of perhaps greater importance, you could even get others thinking about their approach to such matters.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8

Aries March 20 – April 19

True, you can’t plan ahead for emotional dramas. However, because Sunday’s Aries Full Moon is bound to bring a number of issues, some explosive, to a head, you can raise and discuss these now. Ironically, while some are very complex indeed, others are so simple they can be resolved in a single discussion.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

It’s a tricky time for you. By that is meant even simple plans won’t last as you hoped. On the other hand, what grows out of those changes could be as rewarding as it is unexpected, which means the odds are good you’ll look back on even disruptive changes with fondness.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Long ago, you learnt not to argue with those whose minds are closed to change or new ideas. However, their interest in certain things you’re doing could fool you into thinking they’d actually like to take it further. Not only is that unlikely, these discussions could end badly. Back off. You’ll soon learn why.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

For ages you’ve avoided discussing potential changes with one particular individual, mostly because their enthusiasm is overwhelming. True, you’re intrigued by what they have in mind, but feel they’re trying to rush you. While, understandably, you’re hesitant, events are about to take over. Soon, in fact, you’ll be turning those ideas into action.

Leo July 23 – August 22

The only time you think of your pride, as a Leo, is when situations arise that aren’t just challenging but force you to realise how vulnerable you can be. Not only is that the case, you’re unsure what to do or say. For now, the answer is nothing. Wait and watch.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s been weeks since you began warning certain individuals how unwise their approach to potentially contentious changes could be. However, you long ago learnt that experience is the best teacher, so backed off. Now that they’re facing the resulting setbacks, be ready to talk. But you must be patient. Let them come to you.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Do you sense you’ll take several steps forward, only to find you must take one or two back? You’re right. This isn’t because anything is wrong, as much as you’re beginning to realise you’ll need to review plans first, then take action. Once those changes are clear, the rest will be easy.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While you merely find the confident statements by certain individuals about the success of recent changes irritating, there’s more to it than that. It’s the fact you’ve intended to make certain changes but always allowed something or somebody to distract you. This may be the time to take them to the next stage.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Somebody seems determined to tell you how to deal with a plan or project that’s not just your idea, you know exactly how to proceed. While your confidence is an asset, there still could be valuable facts you’re unaware of or people who would be helpful. Certainly it’s worth exploring others’ suggestions.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Those around you describe you as fearless. However, most are unaware of the combination of discussion, research and reflection that precedes taking action. However, with things moving so swiftly, you’ll have little time to gather any but the simplest of facts. Once you’ve got things going, the rest will become clear.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Constructive criticism, that is, pointing out an attitude or behaviour that’s undermining the happiness or success of another, is one thing. And you’re particularly good at it. However, many confuse making critical comments with this. Be particularly aware of such remarks, because some of those could be aimed at you.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Tempting as it is to give somebody who’s struggling advice, you’re urged to think twice. Unlikely as it seems, they’ve no desire to resolve the problems they’re facing. These issues are giving them an excuse to challenge certain otherwise uncooperative individuals. Their strategy isn’t just wise, it’s worth observing their manoeuvres.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Many philosophies advice ‘knowing yourself’. While that sounds wise, the move by your ruling planet Venus to accent your personal self-worth, and the respect you expect and, in certain situations, must demand from others, indicates you’ve reached a turning point. Often, you’ll know exactly what’s needed. But in most, the actual process of analysing any issues and, once that’s done, weighing up your options will be as informative, and life-changing, as what you actually decide. Be bold. You’ll never regret it.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9

Aries March 20 – April 19

Tempting as it is to regard certain of the range of obstacles you’re facing as minor, that simply isn’t the case. And, in fact, it’s worth investing a little time in gathering facts and learning what others truly think. Only after that should you even think of talking over your most recent ideas.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Those who know you well long ago realised that, you don’t respond well to demands. However, if somebody takes time to explain changes, such as those you’re facing now, it’s a different matter. for ages you’ve sensed these were coming. It’s just their suddenness and lack of facts that’s behind the confusion you’re facing.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Life in the fast lane is fun. But you’ve become increasingly aware that because you’ve had little time to deal with details, a range of situations need attention. So while the shift by the planetary focus to practicalities may make life a little less exciting, you’ll also find you’re worrying a lot less

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Some differences can be negotiated with a combination of tact and clever thinking. However, with the heightened feelings triggered by Sunday’s Full Moon stirring these up, the mood could be tense. Try to overcome that. Once you do, it’s likely you’ll be in both the mood and position to come up with solutions.

Leo July 23 – August 22

For ages there’s been talk about major changes in your life. However, judging by the growing planetary focus on such matters, there’s about to be a shift from discussion to action. While in some cases this will be a relief, others are rousing anxieties. Still, plunge in. You’ll be glad you did.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Sudden changes in certain elements of your life aren’t just exciting, they’ve often taken you into new and interesting territory. However, those you’re currently facing involve the practical or financial side of your life and so demand serious attention. While, ultimately, they’ll prove informative, you’ve lots of digging to do.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Although the Full Moon doesn’t take place until Sunday, it would be no surprise if you weren’t already aware of the heightened feelings that come with it. In this case, you might even suggest discussing them now. The odds are good others are as eager as you are to tackle, and deal with, any issues.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While there have been times in the past when you’ve been amazed by the bold actions of others, deep down you regard the ability to be subtle, yet powerful, as far more admirable. While that’s understandable, at the moment you’re better off focusing on being forthright, if not just plain blunt.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Venus, the planet of charm and persuasion, has just moved into the most strategic portion of your chart. Suddenly, you’ll find you’re often faced with the need to be both cooperative and work at others’ slower pace, when you’d rather be getting things done. Still, the resulting insights will justify the patience required.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago you learnt how unwise it is to ignore what you feel about questionable matters and, equally, what you sense about certain individuals. With things moving so swiftly, this intuitive approach isn’t just useful, it could enable you to deal with concerns or questions for which there are no logical solutions.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

When most people say ‘I’d like to think about it’, they’re actually making what they regard as a polite refusal. However, when you state you intend to think about something, you mean exactly that. Ensure others fully understand this, or they’ll unwittingly assume you’re saying ‘no’ when that’s by no means the case.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Watching something you’ve struggled to organise come undone isn’t just disappointing, it’s triggering a range of doubts you usually managed to ignore. However, both the setbacks you’re facing and those doubts are encouraging you to review these. Ideally, this will focus on certain beliefs or convictions that, in fact, need to be updated.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Being told you’re about to be disappointed may not sound like good news. However, you’ve been struggling with certain tricky matters and, equally, unsure how to approach equally complex relationship issues, personal and otherwise. This birthday is about, first, viewing these from a very different if not revolutionary angle. Then, having done that, it’s about mustering the courage to take action swiftly, and without debate. Initially, you may be anxious. Once you take that first step, you’ll wonder why you hesitated for even a moment.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 10

Aries March 20 – April 19

Not surprisingly, you’re tempted to bring certain individuals who were once an important part of your life back into your circle. However, first, it’s worth exploring whether something went wrong. Being a resilient Aries, you may have been unaware the impact of pivotal issues or misunderstandings. Talk them through. With patience, they can be resolved.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Even when you’re facing challenges or changes that have you on edge, you’ll still be gracious and show interest in what others are doing. Unfortunately, not everybody has the same philosophy of life, which means certain individual are behaving badly to you and others. Say nothing. it will come back to them.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Last week Mars, the planet of courage and action, moved into the part of your chart that has to do with those people and projects that are dear to your heart. This has triggered discussions if not clashes about certain increasingly tricky issues. The process won’t be easy but it is definitely needed.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Many Cancerians are aware of their tendency to recall past issues and, on occasion, allow them to overshadow existing arrangements. However, even if you’re brilliant at ignoring these feelings certain events could rouse matters you find unsettling. Discuss these frankly. Not only will others be surprisingly helpful, they’ll understand exactly what you’re dealing with.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Life has been full but it’s also been demanding, so much that you’re ready to take a break, if not get away. Happily for you, that’s exactly what the planetary focus is. True, this may not be exactly what you’d have planned. Still, go. Once you’re there, it will all make sense.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Long ago, you leant to curb your tendency as a Virgo to criticise certain individuals for their carelessness or inattention to details. You can’t change them, and their charms far outweigh those shortcomings. Still, recently, they’ve been driving you crazy. Busy yourself with other things. This won’t last forever.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Not only is there talk of sudden changes, they’re no surprise, so others are eager to discuss various options. You are, but remain concerned the basis on which any agreement is made could shift, which would complicate matters. Perhaps. Still, in such matters, the first step is often the most challenging.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While there have been many times in the past you’ve been patient, often without revealing the individual, plan or project to anybody else, you’re now struggling. This is no surprise. You’d benefit from others’ thoughts and ideas. Begin with one person, somebody who you trust. However, futher discussions might be wise.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Being true to yourself, and who and what you believe in is fundamental to your nature. Currently, however, you could take a strong stance on an issue or in a situation you don’t fully understand. The real problem is, you’re unaware of this. Do some serious investigation. Now. You’ll be glad you did.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

With things moving so swiftly at the moment, everybody is under pressure. While this encourages quick thinking and fast action, it can mean that seemingly simple exchanges turn into heated debates, if not out and out clashes. Be wary of this, mostly because these could distract you from what needs to be decided.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

While you’ve tried all sorts of ways to persuade one particularly stubborn individual to alter their thinking or course of action, you’ve managed to avoid a confrontation. But you’ve achieved nothing. The fact is, the individual in question responds only to those who’re forthright. Be frank. You’ll be amazed how well it works.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Long ago you realised that, no matter how carefully you plan or the extent of discussions, certain individuals will worry. However, you sometimes forget that, in their case, these anxieties are all about their character and have nothing to do with the actual facts. Knowing that, you’ll be sympathetic, then firmly change the subject.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

The line between having a dream, that is, a vision of what you could do, have or become is often the beginning of life-changing decisions, and next, transformation. Yet, also, dreams can be a way of escaping a reality you’re hoping will, quite simply, vanish. Your birthday chart is about discriminating between the two. This isn’t easy, and in some cases, it could take a while to recognise that you’ve been fooling yourself. Still, each realisation and each step towards taking realistic action is a step towards happiness, as well.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 11

Aries March 20 – April 19

There are few more pivotal periods of the year than the run up to the Aries Full Moon. You’re ending one powerful cycle and beginning another. Thrilling as what’s new on the scene may be, take time to ensure that those involved in arrangements that are on their way out understand why.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Obviously, you’d never do anything knowing it would upset others. Yet sudden changes in your own circumstances gives you little choice but to do exactly that. While explaining won’t be easy, still, make an effort. Some will appreciate that you tried, and a few may even understand what you’re coping with.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

As a Gemini, you’ll happily make plans but, when they’re described as ‘final’ which is the case now, you can worry. Because you value your freedom, that’s understandable. Still, this is more about reassuring others who’re anxious about sudden changes. Once they’re actually taking place, the reaction will be far more positive.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Being an often sensitive Cancerian, you carefully avoid making arrangements that would cause others anxiety. Still, because this weekend’s Full Moon accents exactly such matters, there’s no way around these. The solution? Discuss them frankly, and do a lot of listening. Those doubts will vanish, exchanged for optimism, if not hope.

Leo July 23 – August 22

There’s talking about making changes in your way of living or working. Lately you’ve been restless and doing lots of that. But now you’re experiencing a more intense pull, one towards more powerful changes. At least explore these. The more you learn, the better prepared you’ll be for the next chapter of your life.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s gradually becoming obvious that somebody not only admires your ability to deal with a crisis, they’re hoping that you’ll help them, if not take over, the problems they’re facing. While this constitutes a compliment, that doesn’t mean you need to do as they ask. In fact, it’s as risky as it is unwise.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Obviously, turning the plans currently being discussed into a solid decision would be a relief. Still, you know that any arrangement would be temporary. On the other hand, if you and others regard that as a trial run, then you can get going, conscious that you’ll be learning from every step you take.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The line between welcome surprises and those that you regard as invasive isn’t always clear. The irony is, while your initial reaction may be irritation, looking back on events your feelings will be far more upbeat. Bear this is mind when one particular individual does something as well-intended as it is unsettling.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Long ago, those who know and love you realised that, often, you’re so swept up with certain plans or passions that you literally forget about the rest of the world. Including them. However, because this weekend’s Full Moon accents those close emotional ties, it’s time you showed those individuals how much you care.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

The last thing you want is to acknowledge that there’ve been what can only be described as behind the scenes manoeuvres, and by somebody you trusted. While, obviously, this is disillusioning, think about this. Their actions were a reflection of their own fears and not, as it probably seems, a betrayal of you.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It probably doesn’t seem like it’s the time to celebrate your recent progress. In fact, with so much remaining unsettled, you’re still anxious about what’s next. Despite that, it’s worth looking back on the past year or so, and recognising just how much you’ve done, learnt and experienced. That alone is worth celebrating.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Although every sign will be influenced by the coming Full Moon, because it accents the business, practical or financial side of your life, you could suddenly find yourself anxious about matters that, usually, don’t concern you. Keep this in mind and, rather than making hasty changes, you’ll pause, reflect and, perhaps, do nothing

BIRTHDAY TODAY

Watching alliances of various forms, from friendships or close emotional links or more worldly relationships come undone is no fun. However, you’ve long known that while many are longstanding, they’re devouring time that could be better employed elsewhere and, in fact, a few are draining you in many ways. Now, finally, you’ve reason to say farewell. Still, you could make excuses for keeping things going. Don’t. Those struggles won’t take long, while the relief of having made the change will be yours forever.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 12

Aries March 20 – April 19

No Aries likes the idea of being defeated, especially when you don’t fully understand the reason why. Actually, that’s the point. You unwittingly ignored certain things that were important to one particular individual. While, clearly, they were upset, this can be repaired. However, that means taking time to discuss, and remedy, the problem.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Usually, you’ve a powerful, and instinctive understanding of when others can cope with changes and the unexpected versus periods like this, when twists and turns are inevitable. The problem is, they’re not nearly as perceptive about spotting or, indeed, understanding yours. Explain, once, then back off, at least for the moment.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

At the moment, the line between a lively discussion and an actual disagreement is unclear, enough your views could be misunderstood as aggressive if not thought of as a confrontation. Out of character as backing off may be, for now, it’s your best strategy. Those discussions can wait until the mood’s calmer.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Uranus is about breakthroughs. However, it also accents sudden and, often, seemingly unwelcome changes. Judging by the range of links between the other planets and Uranus, surprises are inevitable. While, initially, you’ll may wonder what’s up, you’ll soon realise how exciting even the most unexpected of developments could turn out to be.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Obviously, others are interested in knowing what’s behind the changes you’re making. As much as you’d like to discuss this process with them, it’s not only unwise, their questions could be unsettling for you. Instead, adopt an uncharacteristically mysterious attitude. And explain, you’re saving those discussions for later.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

For ages you’ve been trying to point out ways one particular individual is causing problems for themselves, personally, but also for others, including you. Yet they don’t seem to have understood or, it seems, care about learning what needs to be done. For now, back off. Wait for them to come to you.

Libra September 23 – October 22

While you don’t object to change, you’re not thrilled to learn you must rethink arrangements suddenly. Yet it’s been clear for weeks that what’s being organised is more of an experiment than a solid plan. True. you’ve lived with uncertainty for far too long. Still, things can’t be rushed.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The line between chatting casually with others and a frank exchange with somebody you’re close to may be obvious to you. However, not everybody shares this clear distinction, and a few would have no idea what you’re talking about. Bear this in mind. It will help you deal with certain individuals.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

One of your greatest talents is your knack for having a quick, yet thorough, discussion about even seriously complex issues. While this is a real gift, every once in a while conversations need to wander, in a way that leads to insights and discoveries. That’s very much the case now. Take everything slowly.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Even thinking about taking certain painstaking plans back to the drawing board is a horrifying idea. Yet, you’re beginning to recognise that all the discussion and analysis you’ve done was preparing you for this massive rethink. Ironically, once you’ve stopped battling it, you’ll find you’re able to relax and enjoy the process.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

When you first sidestepped certain tricky issues, it was as much because of your own lack of clarity about them as any concerns about the reaction of others. But now, despite those unsure feelings, these need to be discussed. Make your objective exchanging ideas with others, not decision-making, and everything will go wonderfully.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Facing challenging situations is one thing. While initially you may worry, you’ll always find a way around them. The real problem? It’s those who give you what they regard as wise advice, but who’re offended when you don’t take it. The secret? Thank them, then sidestep the subject for as long as you can.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

You’re not rigid in your thinking but, rather, are fascinated about new ideas, enjoying meeting people and hearing about intriguing places to go. Yet in certain areas of your life, especially those that involve who you spend time with, your thinking is surprisingly rigid. Long ago you decided who and what you enjoy and, as much, will avoid. While you’ve changed, your somewhat fixed views haven’t. It’s time they did. Begin simply by making a point of meeting somebody new, and unfamiliar regularly. You’ll soon realise how much you’ve been missing.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 13

Aries March 20 – April 19

For ages you’ve been saying you’ll begin decluttering your life, and in many ways. Bizarrely, however, you seem to have added more alliances, activities and commitments. Stop now, and review these. While some may be enduring, it’s vital you recognise that others are no more than passing interests, and won’t last long.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Be wary of seemingly innocent discussions. With the current Full Moon putting everybody on edge, those who’re usually easygoing could suddenly become overly sensitive or, alternatively, argumentative. Others may insist this be discussed. Instead, be tactful but say the minimum. These dramas will pass as swiftly as they appeared.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

After having rather enjoyed the ups and downs of the past weeks, you now find yourself cornered by practical matters. This isn’t fun, mostly because you can’t just please yourself but must also do what others think best. For now, go along with their demands. Soon you’ll be reorganising things to suit yourself.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Long ago you learnt that wining an argument involves timing as much as the actual issue in question. So, bearing in mind the current Full Moon is triggering sensitive feelings in everybody, you may choose to sidestep these, if for now. Ironically, within days you could decide they don’t matter much at all.

Leo July 23 – August 22

At the moment, it may seem that the only way around persist issues with those closest is a confrontation. The irony is, that may be true. But, also, once you’re actually face to face, that aggressive attitude will vanish, exchanged for a more easygoing and inquisitive mood. Wait and see. It will happen.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Every so often, you say that you’ll take a break. That you really must relax. And then, having said that, you find a new, exciting, and absorbing plan or project. Except now, you really do need a break. Get others involved. Ask them along, Get away, Have a good time and you’ll return restored.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Some weeks ago you told what some would refer to as a ‘white lie’, that is you sidestepped facts you knew would be upsetting but which didn’t matter much. Now these do. Tempting as it is to hope these will never be mentioned, you’ll always worry. Discuss this now, frankly. Everybody will understand.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While you can seem to be easygoing when chatting with others, you have a clear code regarding what you’re happy to discuss and not. And if the topic involves the latter, you’ll simply change the subject. Still, certain individuals won’t get the point. Your best option is simply to avoid them.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

When it comes to major changes, you’re fearless. But, bizarrely, you’re avoiding certain less complex ideas, issues or changes. You’re not only sidestepping those you’re facing, you frequently avoid such matters because they could end up taking ages. However, if you put them off, they’ll take even longer.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

As a Capricorn, you’re not merely painstaking in your approach to dealing with everything from life’s challenges to its pleasures, you’ll carefully think through your own deepest feelings. While that can be worthwhile, often you must trust your instincts over even the most perceptive analysis. Now is just such a moment.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It’s not the first time others have ignored your advice, and are paying a price. And, equally, it’s not the first time you’ve been tempted to say ‘I told you so’. While, ordinarily, this would be colossolly unwise, this once it’s not only a good idea, the individuals in question will benefit from it.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Many people regard a ‘frank conversation’ as the key to resolving both personal issues and those involving more practical matters. While, in many situations that’s true, the powerful link between Mercury and your ruler, the intuitive Neptune, suggests you’re better off focusing on your instincts than hard facts.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY