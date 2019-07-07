Image Credit:

JULY 8, MONDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

The past month or so, during which your ruler Mars was accenting various domestic, family or, possibly, professional duties probably won’t have been much fun. But now that Mars has moved into a new position, and you’re looking back on what you did, you’ll realise how much you’ve dealt with and accomplished.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Now that your ruler Venus is positioned in the most sociable portion of your chart, life should be a lot more fun. Intriguingly, you’ll be able to define and discuss what, only recently, seemed impossible issues. Take it slowly. Now that you’re actually talking these over, things will fall into place like magic.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Those who always need to be right both puzzle and annoy you. While, mostly, you’ll sidestep potentially controversial matters with them, at the moment, it’s unavoidable. Rather than prepare by gathering your facts, simply say what you think, listen to what the individual in question says, and leave it at that.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

The link between Mercury and the forthright Mars indicates discussions need to be frank. However, with Mercury just having turned retrograde, keep in mind confusion is possible. Actually, that might be in your best interests, because you’ll need to review and, possibly, rethink plans several times before anything is settled.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Few things upset you more than being forced into agreeing to arrangements because you’ve no choice. But it’s only now that you’re recognising how certain agreements cornered you into the problems you’re currently facing. While disentangling yourself won’t be easy, if you combine patience with focus you’ll manage to do it.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

By astrological tradition, when your ruler Mercury is retrograde, as it will be until 1 August, everybody faces confusion. Bizarrely, however, the resulting twists and turns will help you focus on personal issues you’d otherwise ignore. While tackling these won’t be easy, once you’ve dealt with them, you’ll be glad you did.

Libra September 23 – October 22

For ages you’ve been aware that, difficult as certain decisions are to make, they won’t resolve themselves. Still, there wasn’t any pressure, so you ignored them. While that was fine at the time, the actual circumstances in question have changed as have your priorities. That means you’ve just run out of excuses.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Only those who know you well are aware how much you struggle with certain ongoing issues, mostly because you feel unable to discuss them frankly. While sudden changes are eliminating the reasons for most of those anxieties, you could still worry. Don’t. In fact, plunge into frank discussions. You’ll never regret it.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

After a dull but productive month and a half, during which Mars has accented practical, business or financial matters, especially joint matters, you’ve dealt with masses. Still, you’ll be relieved that now that its fiery energy is focusing on new people, places and ideas, life’s no longer about obligations but, rather, discovery.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

During the coming week or so, the Sun will challenge your own ruling planet, Saturn, and the uncompromisingly truthful Pluto, both of which are positioned in Capricorn. Unsettling, disruptive or even worrying as the events this triggers may be, you’ll instantly recognise them as being the breakthroughs that they are.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Unsettling as recent changes in elements of your everyday life or work were, you’re beginning to recognise them as timely if not welcome breakthroughs. Keep this in mind now and over the coming days, as yet more twists and turns mean rethinking things. While disruptive in the short term, they’ll be hugely beneficial.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

While, obviously, every sign is influenced by the retrograde Mercury, not everybody understands how to make the best of the resulting twists and turns, and surprises in the way you do. Where you can, explain as events unfold. But when that’s not possible, explore the workings of changes after they’ve taken place.

IF IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY For ages you’ve known that while, in some situations, you’re strong and stand up for yourself, in others you find that you wish you’d been more forthright. The challenging link between Mercury and Mars, which accents exactly this variety of self-possession accents exactly this, spotting those situations, mustering the courage to speak up and, equally, the capacity to negotiate an arrangement that works for everybody. While challenging initially, every time you do this, it will be easier and you’ll be more powerful.

JULY 9, TUESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

As an Aries and a fire sign, you’re charmed by life’s pleasures but thrive in its challenges. However, now that the planetary emphasis is on who and what you enjoy, the people and activities that lift your spirits, it’s time to make them your priority. Urgent as other matters seem, everything else can wait.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

One of the most challenging situations an individual can face is the need to confront somebody about being dishonest. Yet if you remain silent, you’ll always wonder and worry. Simply bring it up, explaining you’re confused. Judging by the current planetary setup, the individual in question would be relieved if you raised this.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Most of those born under your sign have a gift for being sociable. While, like everybody, you have moments when you feel shy, you’re far more easygoing than others. Now, however, you’ve no choice but to confront one particular individual, which you’re dreading. It won’t be easy but you’ll manage it brilliantly.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It’s not that you’ve been secretive about your concerns regarding certain arrangements. The real problem is that you’ve been struggling to define those worries clearly enough that you’re able to discuss them. Raise these anyway. Others have been thinking about them too, and will be relieved when you raise them.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Leo pride is a ferocious characteristic. While it inspires you to look after yourself well, it also can mean you get so caught up in earning others’ appreciation that you make compromises you’ll regret. Stop now, and review what and, indeed, who, you’re putting first. What you discover could shock and surprise you.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Listing to the complaints of those who’ve tried to organise plans, but didn’t take enough time or go into sufficient detail is frustrating. This is partly because you’ve already advised them what needs to be done and, equally, what they should avoid. Either they misunderstood or, which is more likely, they’ve being astonishingly stubborn.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Not only is your ruling planet Venus accenting the structure of your life, its links to July’s two powerful eclipses indicates that several once-solid arrangements are bound to change, now and over the coming weeks. Worrying as that news may seem now, once those changes have actually taken place, you’ll be hugely relieved

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While you avoid saying a frank ‘no’ to others, you still get the message across. Still certain individuals ignore these, mostly because there’s so much chatter going on inside their head, they can’t hear what you’re saying. There’s only one solution, and that is to say exactly what’s on your mind.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Long ago you learnt that while certain people pride themselves on their ability to focus on details, as an expansive Sagittarius, you’re still thinking about the big picture. However, with the retrograde Mercury triggering mistakes and misunderstandings, you’re urged to check out seemingly unimportant details before minor errors turn into major ones.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

For ages you’ve kept one particularly stressful situation to yourself. This is because it’s worried, if not embarrassed you but, also, you’ve had no idea what to do about it. Now sudden developments could resolve this question overnight. Yet, you’ve questions. Say yes now, and think about the details later.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

By now you’ve probably begun to deal with the unexpected, but occasionally delightful, changes triggered by the retrograde Mercury. Tempting as it is to put things back the way they were, at least explore the new ideas, people or places these have introduced. The more you learn, the more intrigued you’ll be.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

July’s two eclipses are about breakthroughs. And while in the short term they’ll be inconvenient, if not seem a bit of a disaster, within a short while it will be clear how timely they were. Until then, sidestep any efforts to return things to the way they were. This is about progress.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY If there’s a single key-word for the planetary setup on your birthday, it’s ‘focus’. This applies both to existing plans, and perhaps reviewing them, and ideas and, even more, offers for the future. While, as a Cancerian and a water sign, you trust your intuition, it’s also vital that you ask serious questions about the practical side of arrangements. Their nature doesn’t matter, these could be activities out in the world, relationships or involve your personal life. In every case, it’s about carefully analysing what’s in your best interests.

JULY 10, WEDNESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

While many regard Mercury’s retrograde cycle as justification for concern, if not reason to be on the lookout for disasters, it’s really all about the unexpected. And with this particular cycle, which lasts until 1 August, is about discovering what activities, and passions, work and which don’t and, perhaps, should go.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

When discussing plans recently, you sidestepped certain tricky matters, mostly because they weren’t much on anybody’s mind. Now that things have changed, however, you’ll not only need to talk these over, what you explore and, ultimately, decide could have a lasting influence on the here and now, and on the future.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Disentangling yourself from a once-thriving friendship or, worse, romance, is never easy. Yet you’ve a talent for slipping away without the need for a confrontation, a talent you’ve honed over the years. Now, however, you’ll have to be frank. You’ve no choice but to explain why, and in unarguable terms.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It’s not that you’ve concerns about sudden changes in certain longstanding plans. It’s that others are complaining so much you wonder if they’ll ever agree to anything. While it may take a while to get the big picture, the secret is to take things in stages. Gradually it will all come together.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Nobody is as charming as a Leo who’s determined to win over others or achieve certain goals. However, the foundation on which certain of these alliances or arrangements are changing, which means it’s time for a serious rethink. What once was so important may no long matter quite as much.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

As much as you appreciate the advice of those who’re being practical but also encouraging, you’re still unsure what to do. The issue isn’t anybody’s advice but, rather the rate and intensity of the changes currently taking place. You can only learn so much and, after that, must rely on good fortune.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Normally you’ve a talent for distracting those who’re convinced that the unwise decisions of others are causing their problems. The fact is, the individual in question will always seek somebody else to blame for their own irresponsible behaviour or lack of planning. If you must, listen but on no account should you respond.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The decision to keep certain facts to yourself was because they mattered a great deal to you, but it was clear they were of little importance to others. However, times have changed as have the actual circumstances in question. This, in turn, means you’ve no choice but to discuss these openly. It will be surprisingly easy.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

During periods of rapid and often dramatic changes, such as this is, what at first seems a setback could, once you learn more, turn out to be a thrilling breakthrough. However, recognising these may be more difficult than you’d have thought. Knowing that, make a point of exploring absolutely every idea or offer.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago, you learnt that when others offer to help with problems, their motivation is good and they expect nothing in return. At the time. But, later, there’ll be discussions about what they’d like done in return. Yes, it’s annoying. But it’s also the law of destiny; a kindness returned is a kindness multiplied.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

As a sociable Aquarius, you spend a great deal of time listening to others discussing their lives, plans and frustrations. Tempting as it is to give certain individuals a hand in dealing with the latter, back off and leave it to them. Often it won’t be about those obstacles but what others will learn from them.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

If you’re feeling vulnerable, it’s no surprise. It’s not that anything is wrong, as much as July’s dramatic planetary activity indicates changes, many sudden and a few so unsettling nobody will know what to think. That being the case, rather than basing decisions on the past, take it slowly. Look, listen and learn.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY Sometimes sudden changes are welcome, if not thrilling. However, while those you’re facing now are unsettling, your instincts are telling you these could turn out to be thrilling. The big question, therefore, is what to do about pressing decisions versus matters where discussion is necessary. Equally, it’s about how detailed these should be. Mostly, get the facts you can now. And, where you must wait, view those arrangements as a great adventure, which is exactly what they could turn out to be.

JULY 11, THURSDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

As an energetic, restless, fire sign, you fill your days with activities. When you’re able to plan ahead, they’re profitable. When you don’t, as is now the case, you end up wasting time on a plan, project or, possibly, relationship that gives little in return. Disentangling yourself won’t be easy but is wise.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

It’s easy to blame the retrograde Mercury for the unexpected twists and turns you’re facing and, equally, various misunderstands. However, be aware that one particular individual will usually approach any new idea or plans that are in the hands of others with suspicion. When dealing with them, expect this. It’s nothing new.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

When you sidestepped certain potentially tricky issues recently, you knew they were unimportant, so wouldn’t matter. It also meant avoiding contentious issues. But circumstances have changed, so much that these are now central to those arrangements. Don’t even think of continuing to avoid these. The sooner you raise them, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Understandably, you’ve been tiptoeing around potentially troublesome matters, mostly because you’ve been unsure how certain temperamental individuals would react. Actually, you’re better off waiting until after the eclipsed Full Moon, on the 16th, when both the attitude of those involved, and elements of the circumstances in question, are bound to change anyway.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Usually, you’re able to distract those who have a talent for embracing unwise plans or, on occasion, individuals who are bad news. Yet even your best efforts are achieving nothing. The individual in question is stubborn, so must learn about such matters the hard way. Back off and let them do exactly that.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Certain individuals you’re close to, at work or at home, are constantly battling. Obviously, this is distracting if not just plain upsetting. Tempting as it is to get involved, your intention being to help them spot where and how these issues arise, they’re unlikely to listen, mostly because they actually enjoy those battles.

Libra September 23 – October 22

There are many ways to say the single word ‘no’. While, usually, you’re able to get the message across, even to those who’ve a talent for being difficult, one particular individual wants to do things their way, however much it will inconvenience others. Forget about being polite. You must be tough, and nothing less.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Every once in a while, you go through a period when you’re both exhausted with certain matters and, equally, short-tempered with those who can be over-whelming. While, ordinarily, you’d put off discussions until the mood improves, you’ve no choice. Deal with these issues as best you can, and leave it at that.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Ordinarily, you’re fairly easygoing about others’ errors and even the tendency of certain individuals to reshape the facts to suit their needs. While, mostly, that doesn’t matter much, at the moment it does. That being the case, ask those individuals whether their statements are strictly accurate or need to be fine-tuned.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Being a Capricorn and somebody who believes you create your own good fortune, you tend to be uneasy about lucky breaks or, equally, opportunities that appear from out of the blue. Yet that’s exactly what’s coming your way. Even if you’re wary, at least explore these. What you learn will excite and reassure you.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Unsettling as sudden changes in certain longstanding arrangements may be, the time has come to break away from familiar patterns. While these once were in your best interests, times have changed but these haven’t. Begin reviewing these, point by point, and you’ll soon realise just how pressing a rethink is.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Every once in a while, you find you’re in the right place, and at just the right time. Not only is that likely to be the case for you, unexpected events and surprise encounters could turn those already welcome events into something magical. Waste no time on analysis. This variety of good fortune is worth trusting.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY The powerful planetary setup in your birth chart accents sheer good fortune but, also, the need to be forthright and, equally, inventive about what you want, and how things should be done. This applies to detailing what you actually desire but, also the practical side of things, from time and money to any support you’d require. While all of these will, necessarily, shift as circumstances do, the more clarity you have from the outset, the more joyous this process will be.

JULY 12, FRIDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

While you’ve no objection to making changes in existing arrangements or future plans, often the process can be irritatingly time-consuming. That’s mostly because of details, which some insist be thought through and settled beforehand. That’s not necessary. Suggest they be dealt with as they arise. It will be easier all around.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Being a sensible earth sign, but also somebody who loves the good life, you’ll always explore appealing ideas or offers. But you’ll also carefully investigate the practical side of things before you get involved. While, usually, that’s wise, with so much in transition, your intuition is more reliable than so-called hard facts.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

As you’re well aware, there’s a tendency to dramatise the period during which your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, or in reverse movement, as it will be until the end of the month. While, indeed, unexpected events of all varieties are likely, some could turn out to be as thrilling as they are surprising.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

It would be no surprise if you suspected certain individuals of being deceptive about matters in which trust isn’t just important, if you’re to proceed, it’s vital. However, with the actual foundation on which those plans are based shifting, nobody can be sure what’s what. The facts will emerge, but defiantly not overnight.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Obviously, you dislike being deceptive. But certain situations are in such a serious state that you’re downplaying other matters with the hope those involved will be forced to face facts. While they might, they’re also likely to discover the degree to which you misrepresented the situation. Admit it now, before they discover it for themselves.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Nobody would be surprised if you felt guilty about having raised troublesome issues, especially when the individuals in question are struggling. But from your perspective, it seemed they were doing battle over different versions of the same problem. The real problem is that, they rather enjoy those clashes and aren’t ready to give them up.

Libra September 23 – October 22

It’s nothing new. Everybody knows that, charming as they can be, one particular individual refuses to take responsibility for the problems they cause, whatever their nature. While, ordinarily, they’re easily ignored, one is serious. Discuss this, being both firm and frank. You’ll be amazed how well this strategy works.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Somebody you’ve known and trusted has remained silent while questions were raised about the origin of serious problems. While you’ve been fairly sure about the facts, it wasn’t your place to speak up. Now you’re wondering if the individual is question is hiding something. If so, they’ll have to tell all, and soon.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Good fortune is on its way. But judging by the current bizarre planetary setup, the welcome events won’t necessarily seem promising. Initially, in fact, you may not welcome them. Knowing that, explore absolutely everything. And be patient. While you’ll recognise what’s worthwhile and what isn’t, it will take time.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Yet again, somebody who said they’d take care of crucial matters has let you down. It’s not that they’re unreliable. The problem is, their idea of timing differs radically from yours. For now, tell them to tackle the matters in question swiftly. And in the future, state exactly when you need things done.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

With July’s two eclipses triggering changes, many of which will seem unsettling at the time but which are actually breakthroughs, the more flexible your attitude towards the unexpected is, the better. True, initially, certain developments may seem worrying. Investigate. Once you’ve learnt more, you’ll realise how promising they are.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Every once in a while, you encounter somebody who regards themselves as being practical when, in fact, they’re anxious about anything or anybody unfamiliar. Don’t argue but, instead, slowly and steadily introduce them to the circumstances or individuals they so dread. Gradually they’ll realise how exciting the new and unknown can be.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY The theme in your birthday chart is innovation. If it sounds like you’re in for some shakeups, that’s true. While you may already sense how these are unfolding or where they’d be coming from, this is only the beginning. Possibly the most important thing to keep in mind is things are bound to change. While you may worry about cherished elements of your life ending, remember when these replace something familiar. You may have even battled them, then. It’s the same now.

JULY 13, SATURDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

The last thing you’re in the mood to do is discuss the details of problems from the past. From your perspective, it’s better to forget such matters and move on. However, what you learn won’t just be important, those insights will explain past problems and revolutionise your thinking about plans for now and for the future.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

In the past, you’ve faced obstacles and dealt with them. However, don’t be surprised if what arises now seem impossible to overcome. That’s because it’s about facing the matter in question together with others, and what you’ll learn, as a group. By then, the obstacle will have become of secondary importance.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The second of July’s two powerful eclipse is on the 16th. While each Full Moon is powerful, because the heavenly bodies are exactly aligned, this is even more powerful and, so, leads to breakthroughs. While some may be clear-cut and so welcome, what’s least expected could turn out to be best.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Understandably, you’re tempted to take a diplomatic approach to potentially troublesome issues. However, with the coming eclipse indicating shake-ups in even seemingly simple plans, the more forthright you are about both facts and your feelings, the easier it will be to tackle sudden changes, in the form of other’s priorities or events themselves.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Few things are more disillusioning than the discovery somebody you’ve trusted has been dishonest, of not actually lying to you. While you could raise this, the fact is, you’ve done exactly the same. Acknowledge that and the resulting discussions will begin with a fundamental, and essential, variety of openness.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Having only just noticed how much of your time, thought and, in some cases, feelings are being devoured by one particular individual’s dramas, the next question you’re urged to ask is why they haven’t already dealt with these themselves. The fact it, they don’t want to, so won’t welcome your advice or suggestions.

Libra September 23 – October 22

When the communication planet Mercury is retrograde, as it will be until the end of the month, minor errors from the past and present tend to come to the surface. While, often, you’ll deal with this quietly, certain individuals turn these simple matters into a drama. Let them. But continue dealing with them in the background.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Usually, when you’re facing a seriously tricky situation and have no idea what to say, silence is the best option. But now it’s unwise, if only because it gives one particular individual who actually does have something to hide an excuse. If you remain silent, they can too. Knowing that, speak up and the sooner, the better.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Being blamed for something you didn’t do is as annoying as it is perplexing. The fact is, one particular individual is using this to avoid even discussing their own, quite serious, errors. For now, say you weren’t involved in the issue in question, nothing more. Destiny will take care of the rest.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Recent frequent and sudden changes have meant altering past arrangements swiftly. However, this has meant making changes without having being able to deal with the details in question. While that’s no problem now, it soon could be. Time consuming as the process is likely to be, make updating these your first priority.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Certain individuals regard themselves as experts on various matters, including elements of your life. Consequently, they’ll often give you advice. While, ordinarily, you thank them then ignore their suggestions, at the moment their ideas are worth considering. Once you do, you’ll realise where their observations would take you and why they’re important.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The time has come to take a break. That by no means suggests you should get away from it all, but rather that you’ve done enough for others, and need to focus on you, your needs and requirements and, most of all, your joys. Putting these first will be better than any holiday you could take.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY When you first made the decision to keep certain potentially tricky issues to yourself, it seemed wise. Since then, however, you’ve begun to realise that others need to know about these, mostly because they have an increasingly powerful influence on your life. What’s more, certain individuals won’t just be happy to discuss these, but could offer helpful advice or even a welcome fresh perspective on these and similar matters you’ve been wrestling with.

JULY 14, SUNDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Obviously you’d never make an agreement without knowing the facts. But with things moving so swiftly and the retrograde Mercury triggering twists and turns, even simple arrangements are likely to change, and change again. The trick is to make those plans, but ensure they’re flexible enough to ride out those changes.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Unsettling as July’s planetary activity may be, it’s about breaking free of the past, especially restrictive arrangements. But, even more, it’s about encountering and exploring new ideas and meeting the individuals who, otherwise, you wouldn’t have encountered. For now, explore. Decisions can and should wait, ideally until you’ve learnt a lot more.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

As a Gemini, you thrive on a lively exchange of ideas. While, often, these discussions are important, just as often you’ll challenge the thinking of others for the sheer joy of debating intriguing issues. Ordinarily, this is nothing more than good fun. Now, however, be cautious because you could easily be misunderstood.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Others may be asking you to make promises, and you may want to make them happy by saying you’ll do as they ask. But deep down you’re aware that no matter how good your intentions are, things are bound to change, probably often and possibly dramatically. Knowing that, make promises but avoid any details.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Long ago you noticed how much others seem to enjoy giving you advice. However, you also rarely take any such suggestions because, while they suit others, they’re of very little use to you. But now, not only does one particular individual have some wonderful ideas, you’re urged to give them serious thought.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Somebody seems to be trying to blame you for their unwise decisions. This is as unfair as it is unreasonable. The problem is, however, that in the past you’ve felt sorry for certain individuals so let them get away with this nonsense. While standing up to them is wise, be aware, it won’t be easy.

Libra September 23 – October 22

The last thing you want to do is upset anybody. But if you’re to get to the bottom of persistent issues, they’ll need to be discussed, frankly and, ideally, with everybody involved taking part. While actually organising this may require serious time and patience, what you accomplish will more than justify the effort involved.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Words have power. But judging by the current pivotal aspects to your ruling planet Pluto, silence can be just as powerful, especially if it’s made clear you’re waiting until the right time to speak up in such a way that, at last, persistent issues can be tackled and put to rest.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

The last thing you’re in the mood to be is patient. True, you could rush plans now. But as you’ll discover within days, they’ll only need to be rethought soon. On the other hand, adopt a slower pace, and you’ll include the exciting new ideas that will emerge over the coming week.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Yet again, you’ve committed to so many plans and taken on so many responsibilities that you don’t really have time to enjoy them. However, for good reason, you’re reluctant to cut back on those commitments. But you must. Begin by cutting back on your actual responsibilities. The rest will be much easier.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Long ago you learnt that while listening to others’ ideas can be interesting, actually trusting them to make decisions is another matter. Yet with so much in transition, often you’ll have no choice but to rely on their expertise. Once plans are organised, then invest time in asking questions and deepening your knowledge.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The current planetary setup accents your ruler Neptune, so your intuition is at its best. While you know how reliable it can be, others may be doubtful. If so, simply say you have an idea, but don’t explain how it came about, at least for now. Later, give them the full details.