Since the rat is the first sign Chinese astrology, this year will be a year of renewals

The successful and dynamic Year of the Metal Rat, 2020 will be a year of growth. There will be golden opportunities galore for finding true love and earning wealth. The Year of the Metal Rat comes right after the Year of the Earth Pig (2019) and before the Year of the Metal Ox (2021). Since The Rat is the first sign from the 12-animal cycle of the Chinese Astrology, 2020 is considered a year of new beginnings and renewals.

The Metal Rat Year is going to be a strong, prosperous and lucky year for almost all Chinese zodiac signs. Everyone will show determination regarding their goals and aspirations. This is a great year for founding and evolving. Those who buy real estate, start a business or invest in long-term projects, have a good chance of a bright future. But, beware! This type of initiative will only be successful if meticulously planned.

This year is extremely bright and full of motivation. Think of it as a precious gift … a new, clean, fresh slate, with no mistakes and regrets. The Rat Year will bring in creative energy, which can manifest by fulfilling many dreams. You will realise that everything is possible and that you are the creator of your own life. To have an even greater year, it’s wise to include in your diet what rats like to eat. This means nuts and all kinds of cheese. Dress well and wear fine jewellery, because rats love opulence.

The metal element creates the wonderful water element, which means a flow of wealth and productivity for the metal industries. These include the production of cars and machinery, IT, high tech products, jewellery, marine and water-related industries, among others.

All the actions initiated this year are driven by success. You need to follow your goals with confidence and determination. You have to be relentless in order to accomplish your objectives and never let yourself be discouraged by failure or difficulties. Although on some days you may be fairly unreasonable, inflexible and stubborn, you need to count on your own strength and solve problems.

On the romance front, after 2019, a year full of unpredictable situations in love matters, 2020 is going to be more exciting. Your love life enters a harmonious path and communication helps to maintain it. Health wise, practicing sports is still the best medicine and is prescribed to each of us for improving our health and well-being. It reduces medical expenses and helps to have a restful sleep, thereby increasing productivity and maximising your potential.

All throughout 2020, luck is on your side, but you need to seize it as soon as it knocks on your door. The Chinese say that nothing scares away the luck more than you doubting it. In turn, those who show enthusiasm and act quickly will ensure their success.

In conclusion, the Year of the Metal Rat will not only bring beneficial circumstances, golden opportunities, meetings with special people and overall good luck but also dilemmas and changes that can push us out of our comfort zone. It’s up to us how we use them and especially how we perceive the experiences we encounter.

Your horoscope in 2020

Rat: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Rats have good fortune in education and career. They may enjoy promotions and rewards. Health wise, they may have some issues if they over indulge.

Ox: 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Oxen enjoy great wealth this year through work and investments. Students have good study luck. They may have small health problems but these are easily handled through a healthy lifestyle.

Tiger: 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tigers will get good opportunities on the career front. They must however, take care of health issues immediately.

Rabbit: 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Rabbits need to really grab opportunities this year. They have to be on their toes to benefit in any way in all aspects of their lives. A mildly tough year ahead.

Dragon: 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Compared with 2019, the overall fortune is optimistic. Wealth is also rising along with the career line. A good diet and lifestyle can keep them away from health problems.

Snake: 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Money-related issues may result in disharmony between them and friends and colleagues. Venture investments and gambling should be avoided, or, they may lose wealth. Staying in a good mood can help them have good health.

Horse: 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

In terms of career, wealth and health, Horses may face some problems. Keeping the balance between income and expenses is important in 2020. A good diet and exercise regimen is necessary.

Sheep: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

They will have good fortune in the year of 2020. In terms of career, they will be supported by influential people. Sheep people should exercise to improve the health.

Monkey: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

The overall luck of monkey will be pretty good. In career, they will have golden chances to get promotions and a higher salary this year. Make sure to have a great diet and exercise regimen to avoid health issues.

Rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Roosters need to pay attention to the quality of their communication with others if they want to succeed. An average year wealth and health wise. Be attentive in health and relationships.

Dog: 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Dogs have overall good luck on the work front. They can excel in anything they put their minds to. However, they should catch their chances actively. In daily life, they must exercise in order to maintain good health and happiness.

Boar: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031.

A tumultuous year lies ahead for the Boar. Recognising opportunities can pay rich dividends. Beware of health and relationship issues. Incorporate a healthy and nutritious regimen into your daily life.

FENG SHUI TIP FOR 2020!

On January 25 gently roll 15 mandarins or oranges into your home and office, from your entrance door, to usher in health and wealth into your life. Eat them the next day.