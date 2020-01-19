The year 2020 is the year of the yang Metal Rat Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Chinese New Year falls on January 25, 2020. It is a year of the yang metal rat.

What is the Chinese Zodiac?

Chinese zodiac, also called Sheng Xiao, is based on a twelve-year cycle. Each year is related to an animal sign. The year 2020 is of the yang metal rat.

Priya Khanna, a master Feng shui consultant and expert from Dubai said: “The New Year in the Chinese culture is considered a time for new beginnings, celebrations and heralding fresh energies into life.

"Most people visit their families, elders and friends during this time and most institutions are closed for a period of two weeks. During this time as per old Chinese tradition[s] people visit their family Feng shui master to get their Chinese horoscopes read for the coming year.”

Priya Khanna, a Master Fengshui consultant and expert from Dubai says, the New Year in the Chinese culture is considered a time for new beginnings, celebrations and heralding fresh energies into life. Image Credit: Supplied

She further explained: “The Zodiac signs come in the order – of the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. The horoscope is based on calculations as per the Chinese lunar calendar. You can use any zodiac calculator to search for your Chinese zodiac animal sign. Select your Gregorian date of birth, you will get to know your Chinese sign. ”

Based on this theory, every individual, as per traditional Chinese Feng shui is born with an animal sign and an element, which can be derived by using the 1000-year Chinese Almanac. Each year too has an animal sign and an element assigned to it as per the almanac.

“The interactions of the two details define the overall frequencies that would govern the person’s life in general during the coming year,” said Khanna.

So what does the year 2020 spell for you

People born in the year of the rat, rabbit, goat and the horse are under a personal clash with the energies of this year.

The year 2020 being a year of yang metal Rat has a predominant energy of water and metal. As the metal is sitting over water element the prediction for the world economy to rise in totality is slightly difficult.

The good news

Love is in the air and it is coming in South West direction

Love is in the air this year in 2020. Couples will be happy in their relationships, singles will get attached Image Credit: Pixabay

Great news for married couples as well as singles. The star of romance is in the south-west direction, which will increase the marriage luck for most people.

“Couples will be happier and more attracted to each other. People who want to get married, this is your chance to find your most suitable partners. Make sure you keep the southwest segment of your homes and offices clutter free and well lit,” said Khanna.

How to attract love and good relationships this year

Fengshui expert Priya Khanna advises to keep a pair of mandarin ducks in rose quartz on your bedside table along with a salt lamp. This attracts love and good relationships in your life. Image Credit: Pixabay

The all-time favorite of the traditional Chinese is the mandarin ducks. Place a pair of mandarin ducks in rose quartz on your bedside table along with a salt lamp. You may want to place the same in the south-west segment of the house as well. Its best to keep the lamp turned on four to six hours every day.

Money luck in North-West, West and Northeast

The most prominent money stars are in the north-west, west and north-east. These are the areas that should be enhanced with energies that will create a flow of energy to bring in more prosperity, abundance and growth.

The most prominent money stars are in the Northwest, West and Northeast. These are the areas that should be enhanced with energies that will create a flow of energy to bring in more prosperity, abundance and growth. Image Credit: Pixabay

Career and business growth

Place water features in the Northwest, west and northeast segments of the office. Place a healthy green plant or a Chinese money cat here. You may place them in the home of your living and dining areas fall into these segments. Keep these segments well lit, clutter free and display wealth-generating objects here. Display a sailing boat or a crystal money tree.

Main door, the mouth of the house

If the main door of your house faces the northwest, west or northeast feel blessed this year as the energy of money and prosperity will be entering your home every time that door opens.

Place a three-legged money toad diagonally facing into the house close to the main door. Keep this area free of clutter, shoes, bookracks etc.

Make sure the main door opens easily and to the fullest. The area should always be well lit at all times.

Avoiding the impact of the five yellow star of misfortune

Priya Khanna advises to place water features in the Northwest, west and northeast segments of the office to help in career and business growth. Place a healthy green plant or a Chinese money cat here. You may place them in the home of your living and dining areas fall into these segments. Keep these segments well lit, clutter free and display wealth-generating objects here. Display a sailing boat or a crystal money tree. All this will help bring in the money and career luck. Image Credit: Supplied

East is the highly afflicted segment this year. Hang a six-rod hollow metal wind chime in the east segment without fail.This cure will combat and lower the power of the five yellow stars.

Since people born in the year or day of the rat, rabbit, goat and the horse are under a personal clash with the energies of this year. It is advisable for them to carry an amulet of an ox on themselves at all times.

Boost in real estate and food businesses

According to Khanna, the Middle East with a strong Earth element will boost real estate and the food business industry in this part of the world. “The New Year will be promising for the Middle East,” she added.”

She added that 2020 will be a year of strong resolutions and some major changes in the world at large.

The not so good news

However, since metal produces water in the cycle of creation in Feng shui, it would not be wrong to say that there is a high likelihood of water disasters taking place in different parts of the world. The shipping industry – closely related to water will suffer as a result and may not be very profitable during this year. There is a lack of fire energy in the year 2020 which could cause some air disasters as well.

The flying stars of the year show that the most affected direction this year is east as the flying star 5 is located in the east this year. This is considered the most dangerous star and can cause misfortunes.

It would be advisable to keep the east segment of the house and office quiet and inactive during this year.

The Chinese New Year will be on January 25. Celebrations in the country have kick-started Image Credit: Supplied

Take care of North to avoid disputes and quarrels

The star of disputes and quarrels is hosted in the North this year.

If you want to avoid disputes and quarrels, North is the direction that you need to be careful about. Avoid keeping healthy plants; water bodies, wind chimes or pendulum clocks in this direction.

Usually north is considered as the career growth direction and is enhanced by using water features and aquariums to improve the career luck. But this year avoid doing it in this direction. In fact in 2020, it is best if all water features are removed from this segment of the house, offices and gardens.

The Grand Duke Jupiter, which usually dislikes being disturbed or confronted, is also positioned in the North segment this year.

Avoid, facing this direction or doing any renovations in this area. When disturbed the grand Duke usually causes financial losses.

Take care of South to avoid illness

The illness star is located in the South. If your bedroom is in the south segment it is advisable to move to another room to avoid ill health. However, there are simple Fengshui cures that can be used to combat these energies.

“I would like to draw your attention to the words ill health and health. These words apply to humans as well as businesses as both are living things. Hence it’s very important to look into the south segment at your work place as well in order for the work to be in a good state of health,” explained Khanna.

Chinese New Year celebrations with food, astrological predictions and more have started in the UAE Image Credit: Istock

Hang a set of six metal I Ching coins in the South segment of the house or office. This simple cure will combat the ill health star.

Usually the energy of the New Year starts a few weeks before the actual date and some signs start to show up giving us an indication of what is going to be the flow during the year.

The air disaster that just took so many lives of innocent people was a sign of this coming year’s energy.