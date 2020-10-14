All four watches have a link with Gulf monarchies or armed forces Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Within the slightly esoteric circle of vintage watch collectors, there are certain key dynamics that decided the final price tag of a timepiece. Besides the brand name and condition of the watch, its rarity and provenance are of paramount importance. Over the last decade, the value of watches with a connection to Gulf royalty or bearing a logo of the armed forces or the national symbol has soared in value.

A Rolex Daytona with the Quraysh Hawk logo sold for AED1.2 million in 2018 Image Credit: Supplied

It is common practice among Middle Eastern royals to gift watches with their signature or the official coat-of-arms on the dial. Most of these watches were specially commissioned by governments to mark special events and occasions and never sold publicly. These watches often make their way back into the secondary or vintage markets and since the numbers are always small, they are highly collectible.

Leading auction house Christie’s hosts its biggest online watch sale “The Dubai Edit” from October 15 to 29 this year and features a number of watches with a regional link. The auction was moved online due to prevailing COVID-19 restrictions. There are 160 watches up for sale as part of the auction, but we narrow our focus down to some interesting “Arab dials”.

A Rolex Day-Date Ref. 18238 with UAE Armed Forces logo Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Consider this yellow gold Rolex Day-Date Ref. 18238 with a dial bearing the logo of the UAE armed forces. The emblem consists of a golden falcon, the UAE flag, and seven stars representing the federation of seven emirates. The watch, produced in 1994, has a pre-sale estimate of $12,000-18,000. According to industry insiders, a watch with a logo like this one can command up to three times more than one without the logo, assuming all other details remain the same.

Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the former ruler of Oman, was a well-known watch aficionado and often commissioned watches with special dials that are extremely rare and sought-after today. The Khanjar Bo Sayfain - an insignia consisting of a sheathed khanjar superimposed upon two crossed swords, is the national symbol of Oman - and often appears on watches commissioned by the Omani government and is probably the most popular “Arab dial”.

A Rolex Day-Date Ref. 1807 with Sultan Qaboos' signature on the dial Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Like this Rolex Day-Date Ref. 1807 in yellow gold with bark-finished central lugs on the bracelet has the signature of the sultan on the dial. It has a pre-sale estimate of $35,000-55,000. The khanjar symbol in green also appears on a 1976-made Rolex Ref. 4652 in white gold with a burgundy lacquer dial. The watch was reportedly commissioned by the Sultan himself and later gifted to dignitaries or individuals close to the crown. It has a has a pre-sale estimate of $25,000-35,000

The khanjar symbol in green is seen on the Oxblood lacquer dial Image Credit: Supplied

Perhaps the most collectible of the lot is a white gold Rolex Day Date Ref. 1803 with an Oxblood lacquer dial with the khanjar symbol which has an estimate of $50,000-80,000. The burgundy lacquered dial has diamond indexes and the calendar indications are in in Arabic script, both for day and date.

A pink gold Patek Philippe Ref. 2481 from 1955 has an enamel dial with a portrait of King Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, former ruler of Saudi Arabia. The watch was supposedly ordered by the royal court in commemoration of King Saud’s accession to the throne in 1953. The watch was presented to the consignee at his wedding by the monarch and hits the auction block with an estimate of $40,000-60,000.

This Patek has an enamel dial with the portrait of King Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Image Credit: Supplied

The dial of a vintage pink gold Omega Seamaster Ref. BB 166.010 from 1964 features diamond hour markers and more importantly a portrait of Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the first emir of Bahrain (watch the video below). It has a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-15,000. Iraq is represented by a white gold Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 3601/1 from 1979. The dial carries the country’s official coat-of-arms and carries an estimate of $15,000-25,000.