Tristar is built on the foundation of being a Business for Purpose and has an established Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework to achieve a positive impact on communities and the environment while providing positive returns to all stakeholders. This framework is bolstered by strong internal governance, consistent sustainability reporting, and continued social initiatives.
It is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2011 with compliance to the principles of human rights, anti-corruption, labour, and environment. It is also signatory to the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP).
Tristar supports the advancement and advocacy of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the implementation and execution of a wide variety of initiatives.
“We strive to engage with local communities and foster a relationship of trust and collaboration to work towards the advancement of the UN SDGs, and support the goals through the adoption of local projects and the engagement of employee-volunteers in order to address community needs in the countries and territories in which we operate. In 2019, we signed the Women Empowerment Principles by reaffirming our commitment towards Diversity and Gender Equality,” shares Tristar Group CEO, Eugene Mayne.
Mayne holds the position of Board Member of the Global Compact Network UAE, while Tristar is a corporate board member of the Emirates Environmental Group.