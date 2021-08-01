Slimming treatments in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: No one can deny that the best way to shed weight is through a healthy diet and regular exercise, but it doesn’t mean we can’t use a little bit of help.

As a woman in her 30s, I’ve been trying to lose weight for years. Over the last decade, I’ve tried plenty of non-invasive slimming treatments in the UAE. From LPG to Cool Sculpting and even Lymphatic Drainage Massages.

Some individuas may have stubborn pockets of fat that are more difficult to reduce despite diet and exercise.

Here is a list of six tried and tested slimming treatments, available in Dubai that can help you shed a few pounds in those stubborn areas. These procedures are not surgery and do not use any needles.

LPG Cool Sculpting Vela Shape Erchonia’s Emerald Laser Slenderizing Massage (Lymphatic Drainage) Radio Frequency Slimsonic

LPG

The treatment that is also known as Lipomassage is one of the more affordable ways to lose a few inches of fat from your body. It is basically a vacuum style machine that massages your body and stimulates lymphatic and blood circulation.

LPG uses mechanical rollers to massage the body, which breaks down the fat under your skin and over time, with enough sessions reduces it. This lipo massage technique reactivates collagen and elastin production, resulting in smoother, firmer skin.

It is also an anti-cellulite treatment since the act of massaging your skin improves circulation and expels toxins and fat cells are expelled through the lymphatic system, leaving the skin firm and even.

Does it hurt?

Not really. On a scale of 1 to 10, the pain is at a 2. It feels more like a relaxing massage.

How long does it take?

Around 40 minutes per session.

My experience

As someone who is generally sort of fit, I have a problem area and that is my tummy. I am a good candidate for LPG. I am not severely overweight but have an area that is too stubborn to be exercised away. The treatment involves you wearing a fishnet bodysuit so that the machine isn’t massaging directly on to your skin. I am always a bit nervous about the pain but it ended up being something I looked forward to. I decided to focus mostly on my stomach area and a bit on my hips and back.

How many sessions did I need to see a difference?

With LPG, the more you do, the better the result. Best results are achieved after 10 sessions. I personally did 10 sessions and after measuring, my waistline was reduced by 4cm. However, the downside was, it did not tone my stomach, which was my main goal with these sessions. But that could just be my body refusing to cooperate.

Results

The amount of fat decreased, but my stomach did not become more toned.

Location: Thai Elite Slim Spa, Jumeirah Beach Park Plaza Cost: Dh999 for 10 sessions

Cool Sculpting

The technical name is cryolipolysis, which is a method of “freezing” your fat cells. Coolsculpting can be done on many body parts including under the chin, thighs, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks and upper arm.

CoolSculpting is a technique that is said to reduce unwanted fatty areas in your body, specifically bulges, by killing fat cells with a cold temperature. The number of fat cells that a person has can never actually decrease. They either expand or shrink, but cannot be naturally pushed out of the body. The CoolSculpting device cools your fat to a temperature that destroys it while leaving your skin and other tissues unharmed.

The cooled down fat cells are gradually eliminated by the body over 4 to 6 months. During that time the fatty bulge decreases in size, with an average fat reduction of about 20 percent.

Does it hurt?

I would say the pain is a 6 out of 10. During the procedure I experienced sensations of mild pinching, intense cold and slight stinging. Eventually the area was numbed after it cooled down.

How long does it take?

The device has to be placed for 45 minutes on the area you want to reduce.

My experience

I decided to focus all the attention to my tummy. I did the lower pooch underneath my belly button at my first time doing the treatment. It was a bit of a shock feeling the machine on my skin. The cold was a bit uncomfortable starting off. But you get used to it and eventually, I went back for more sessions, which only means it wasn’t so bad.

How many sessions did I need to see a difference?

It actually just took one session to see a difference, but I added two more into the mix, to really maximise results.

Results

Cool sculpting was generally one of the most effective slimming treatments I’ve done. Especially when I've combined it with a good diet. It does in fact reduce the size of the bulge on my tummy and encouraged me to eat better, because of how much I spent on it. I noticed the size of the fat area on my stomach had in fact decreased, but the results showed up between a month or two later.

Location: Slim Studio Dubai, DIFC Cost: Dh690 for your abdominal area, Dh1,100 for your abdominal and arms, Dh1,300 for Abdominal and sides

Vela Shape

Vela Shape focuses on both circumferential and cellulite reduction as well as body shaping and skin tightening. Vela Shape combines Infrared laser light, RF energy and a vacuum suction for tissue mobilisation. The results are a measurable reduction in fat layers, circumference and the appearance of cellulite.

The machine runs over the area you want to reduce by using suction to bring the skin closer to the RF energy and the infrared laser light. You use a clear gel to make the machine slide on better. The Vela Shape treatment at the Branding Room comes with an added lymphatic drainage massage at the end, to help release any extra bloating or water weight.

Does it hurt?

Not at all. It is a warm and comfortable feeling 2 out of 10 on the pain scale.

How long does it take?

45 minutes

My experience

I did my Vela Shape treatment at The Branding Room in JVC It was probably one of the most comfortable slimming treatment experiences I had. I could feel the machine working on my stomach and giving me a nice warm massage. I lay down on my back while the machine worked on the right side of my body, followed by the left. I could feel my skin being pulled into the machine, but it was, again, very comfortable. The lymphatic drainage massage at the end was basically life changing. At that moment, I decided that I would be getting lymphatic drainage massages on a more regular basis.

After my session the Branding Room also told me about their slimming programme, which combines Vela Shape, Arousha, which helps reduce cellulite and regenerates skin with a detailed diet provided plan by an in-house nutritionist that works with you on a weekly basis. The plan also comes with a daily exercise calender outlining on activities one can adopt at home

My personal plan involved a mix of Vela Shape and Arousha as well as input from their nutritionist as well as more tips and weekly check ins for a total of Dh3,500.

How many sessions do you need to do to see a difference?

The spa recommends three or more.

Results

We measured before and after the session and the results were that I dropped 5cm from around my stomach area after just one session. I also noticed a lift in my stomach, seeing that the skin was in fact tighter.

Location: The Branding Room, Jumeirah Village Circle Price: Starting from Dh500 for individual sessions but treatment plans are recommended.

Erchonia’s Emerald Laser

Said to be a revolutionary laser treatment for cellulite, Erchonia’s Emerald Laser is a non-invasive, pain free Emerald laser that is meant for patients with a BMI of over 30 for full body fat loss, as well as aiding in the reduction of the appearance of cellulite on the thighs, buttocks and lower abdomen. I went to Ivory Aesthetics Clinic Dubai to try it, as they are one of the few clinics in Dubai who have the laser machine.

The Emerald Laser machine is a green laser beamed directly onto the skin without any pain or side effects. Basically, ten low level laser beams will sweep the area of concern (again, my tummy) for a total treatment period of 15 minutes per side. Without incisions, pain or even heat. The low-level laser emulsifies tissue beneath the skin to reduce fat and the appearance of cellulite.

Does it hurt?

No. You don't even feel it. 0 out of 10 on the pain scale.

How long does it take?

30 minutes in total with 15 min on my stomach and 15 on my back.

My experience

This treatment is very comfortable, as you do not feel a single thing. I got a body analysis before, so they could decide which part of my body to beam the laser on to. This treatment was super quick and easy. I just had to pull my top up to expose my stomach under the beams. I also wore protective glasses, to prevent the laser from entering my eyes.

How many sessions do you need to do to see a difference?

For best results, two Emerald treatments per week are recommended, and results can be seen in as little as two weeks.

Location: Ivory Aesthetics, Al Wasl Road, Street 23B, Villa No.49. Price: Prices start from Dh1,050 per session but every month, special deals are available

Lymphatic Drainage Slenderizer Massage

The Slenderizer Massage focuses on lymphatic drainage by using pressured strokes. The idea is to stimulate blood flow in the area leading to a firmer body and reduction of cellulite appearance. You get a face massage as part of the treatment.

Does it hurt?

While it doesn’t hurt at all, be warned, this isn’t like a regular massage – there’ll be no droopy eyelids or relaxation time here. The therapist is concerned about the effects of the session more than how it makes you feel during it. Your body may be a bit sore over the next 24-hours, but only as much as a robust exercise session.

How long does it take?

This is typically a 60-minute session.

My experience

When I headed into the calm and serene massage room, I was relaxed. Then the session began. The strokes came one after another – up one leg then the other, followed by the back and arms. There is a disconcerting feeling when the slap-slap-slap sound of your own body reaches your ears. Heat generated by palms moving across you feels nice when in an otherwise cool room, but the pressure that accompanies them can feel almost-vicious at times.

How many sessions do you need to do to see a difference?

The spa recommends three.

Results

In one session I could see a difference – my body felt a bit tauter. My face a bit more angular. The effects faded a day or two later, but that was enough for a lure back. There was some pain after my session too – like I took a tough exercise class – but it faded over the course of the day.

Location: The Nail Spa, multiple locations Cost: Dh325 for a 60-minute session

Radio Frequency Slimming

Radio frequency slimming is a treatment that uses radio frequency technology to get rid of fat mass by using internal thermal heat generated by radio waves that helps burn out fatty tissue naturally. The Radio Frequency delivers intense heat to tissues to boost collagen production, circulation and fat release from those tissues. It’s a current inducing machine that gets rubbed in a circular motion on your desired area. For me it was the stomach.

It’s warm and you will feel occasional shock waves on your skin.

Does it hurt?

It hurts a little bit at a 6 out of 10. But it gradually gets more powerful as you start to get used to it. The heat is bearable, for me it was the electric zaps that were uncomfortable

How long does it take?

You need to have a 40 minute session .

My experience

All the slimming experts recommended Radio Frequency as a treatment for when i mentioned that my main requirement was tightening. I combined Radio Frequency with LPG and for a brief while, I managed to see some positive results in the decrease of fat, it did not tighten my skin the way I wanted it to.

How many sessions do you need to do to see a difference?

The spa recommends around five to six.

Results

Results were pretty non-existent. This is one treatment that I know I can live without.

Location: Thai Elite Slim Spa, Jumeirah Beach Park Plaza Cost: Dh1,575 for 5 sessions

Slimsonic

The Slimsonic treatment is a figure-correction technique that focuses on a specific area using sonic resonance tech. It uses low frequency ultrasound that stimulates the release of fats. This is coupled with a vacuum therapy to ensure maximum penetration and effect. The machine also works on lymphatic drainage and bettering blood flow to the area leading to reduced cellulite. It’s also supposed to simulate collagen secretion.

Does it hurt?

There is no pain, but there is definite discomfort here. While the radio frequency attachment may be targeting your tummy, you may – this, I’ve heard differs from person to person – hear a low incessant buzzing in your ear; it’s like you’ve become very, very close friends with a bee.

How long does it take?

This is typically a one and a half hour session, which begins with a massage of the area to prep it for the machine.

My experience

VLCC has a very particular pressurized machine, shaped like a paddleboard that’s used to stimulate the area you are targeting for change. And so that’s what it began with. The roughness of this really depends on your therapist, who will apply pressure to the massager after a gentle dusting of powder to make the area more malleable. Then came the machine that sucks up the skin and introduces it to radio frequency. Reminder to self: Don’t watch, it makes it worse to see your fat slip into a small nozzle. Then comes the buzzing. It’s an odd sound – a tinny hum that you want to swat but cannot. I plugged my ears with my fingers, which helped.

Finally, I was plugged into an EMS machine that used small electric impulses to stimulate my stomach muscles – this is more ticklish than painful.

Make sure you walk on the day you get your treatment for best results.

How many sessions do you need to do to see a difference?

VLCC says you can see a difference in one session and that it focuses on inch loss rather than weight loss.

Results

There was a 0.5cm difference in my tummy area on the day of. But things definitely felt more mobile – as though the melting of fat had begun. I had also dropped 200grams on the weighing scale. While this may not seem like a lot, bear in mind that a 200g drop after lying in a bed being massaged with a machine is a lot.