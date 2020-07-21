. Image Credit: Shutterstock

1. Look for the active ingredient in your disinfectant Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is the safest and most effective disinfectant known to us. In fact, the acid naturally occurs in the human body and is produced by our white blood cells to fight pathogens. This is why SterilOx disinfecting solution is 100 per cent safe to humans, pets and the environment but deadly for harmful microbiology.

Look for products that have undergone laboratory testing for coronavirus. - Evguenia Demenko, Sales and Marketing Director of SterilOx

2. Presence of Neutral pH is very important It guarantees no irritation to our skin, eyes, as well as no corrosion on stainless steel, gold and silver-plated items. The uniqueness of SterilOx technology is a combination of three key features — neutral pH, which make it non-allergic; high oxidation-reduction potential (ORP), which is lethal for pathogens; and low total dissolved solids (TDS), which makes it non-corrosive and non-staining. It can safely replace all toxic disinfectants in the household — from the kitchen and bathroom to pet sanitising and AC duct disinfecting products.

4. It is a known fact that pathogens develop resistance to most of conventional disinfectants. However, this doesn’t happen in the case of disinfectants based on hypochlorous acid.

5. Some hypochlorous acid-based disinfectants are very effective against mould and in removing unpleasant odours. SterilOx does both — it eliminates mould, prevents repeated development of moulds and removes all unpleasant smells, from cigarettes and shisha to sports gear and shoes.

6. One disinfection solution that covers all personal and household needs, brings greater convenience and savings. SterilOx can be used for disinfecting surfaces, the kitchen, bathroom, living space, office, garbage bin, mould, AC duct, children’s toys and play areas, pet areas, sports and gym gear as well as for the comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of cars.