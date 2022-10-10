For three decades, Thomsun, is breaking new grounds in the music industry across the UAE. Embarking with distribution of the complete range of Yamaha musical and audio products in 1992, the company has emerged as the leading and most trusted name in musical and audio products industry and the leading music schools in the region. Thomsun has nine own retail outlets along with shop-in-shop sections in Virgin Megastore, LuLu and Carrefour along with its own e-commerce platform called thomsunmusic.com, and also m4music.com.
It’s been two decades since Thomsun Music Institute was started. We have classes for all ages, from piano, guitar, violin, drums, wind instruments, dance and vocals. We provide a progressive environment, enabling the students to learn individually or in groups. State-of-the-art teaching methods and qualified faculty ensure a wholesome learning experience. The institute promotes family-oriented music education giving importance to the children’s development in music. Our motto is “Music Education for all ages”. The institutes are currently located at Wafi and Ibn Batutta Malls.
Our institutes also provide Yamaha music education in Dubai. The philosophy of Yamaha is to offer the joy of music to everyone and to cultivate the musical sense that everyone is born with. The program is based on the method of “imitation and repetition’ — this is how children easily learn at this age, imitating their teacher, by listening, singing and playing music.
Well-equipped classes use branded instruments and learning aids provide a positive learning environment. Students are prepared for international exams twice a year. We provide a platform to showcase their skills at recitals, which are organised in the month of June and December to escalate the self confidence, social and performance skills.
We aim to teach music, to build musicians for tomorrow through a step-by-step process to enhance motivation, creativity and performance.