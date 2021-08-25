Image Credit: Supplied

Familiar corridors, fresh books, summer stories and new devices fill the heart of every back-to-school season. Recent times have redefined what it means to be back in class. What better than the must-have back-to-school essentials range from Sharaf DG to ease into this exciting phase.

Gear up for school with Sharaf DG and win prizes up to Dh2 million. Three mega prizes, 32 daily prizes and assured gifts for everyone are waiting to find their new homes.

On purchase of Windows laptops and tablets worth Dh999 and above, enter a chance to win mega prizes of three gaming setups or one of the 32 Dell G3 gaming laptops to be won daily. Walk away with assured gifts worth Dh300 including a Microsoft 365 Personal, or an Expo 2020 ticket and Xbox three-month Gaming Pass. Save more with lifestyle vouchers from CCC, Zee5 subscriptions and MAD Studio. It does not get bigger and better than this!

Avail the best offers on popular brands with a wide variety of laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, monitors, peripherals, networking and storage devices and necessary accessories across all Sharaf DG stores.

A Sharaf DG Exclusive, get 0 per cent interest on easy installments for 24 months when you buy a MacBook or iMac with select banks. At zero processing fee, this is a deal not to miss.

This year, we wanted to celebrate everybody. To honour the undying spirit of teachers, Sharaf DG is offering them Free DG Memberships for three months on any purchase. DG Members can avail store-wide discounts and offers on a variety of products. GEMS students who want to welcome a fresh term with the latest technology, can grab free vouchers on any purchase. And that’s not all.

Sharaf DG presents Back to Schedule — Six Power Packages for parents. A fast-paced morning routine requires a smart bouquet of products. Whether they are schooling kids at home, cooking a healthy meal, wanting to be breakfast ready, requiring necessary accessories, or wishing to power their day, parents are in for a treat with great savings.