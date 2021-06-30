Why Kcal? Kcal has been providing the best, healthy, simple and accessible food solutions to UAE residents for the past 10 years, transforming tens of thousands of lifestyles through healthy meals without compromising on quality or taste.
Meal plans: It has a range of different plans to suit your goals and to suit most dietary requirements. One of its newest plans is its partnership with TV celebrity Chef Hala, where together they have created a Levantine-inspired healthy meal plan option for those searching for healthy Middle Eastern flavours.
Prices: Each Kcal meal plan is individually priced. The lowest calorie plan starts at Dh3,175.
Discounts/deals: Right now, if you sign up to any Kcal meal plan, you’ll get complimentary drinks. That means three free drinks delivered every day with your plan.