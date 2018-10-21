We spoke to two UAE based bloggers about how they found their way into the industry and how they stayed successful.

Meet Lara Geadah, blogger of Lara’s Happy Work. She’s a lifestyle blogger and influencer based in Dubai.

1. What are 5 tips you would have for people who want to become bloggers in the UAE?

In the highly competitive market of blogging, the number one tip I would have for all aspiring bloggers would be to write about something unique. Although most would think that attracting brands limits you to fashion, beauty and food, but there is so much more to explore in the digital landscape. When I ventured into blogging about mental health, I hadn’t seen any previous examples of that on social in the UAE. I was always interested in mental health so I decided to launch @larashappywork and my website larashappywork.com and just went for it! The blog turned out very successful – I always got positive feedback from my followers, saying that they loved how different the communication and focus was. As an example - rather than just talk about a painting, when it was made and where it was showcased, I would explain why in particular I loved that painting and what kind of mood it created in my home – hence venturing more into Feng Shui and how the material possessions that we all blog about can contribute to our mental health.

2. Which platform do you focus on the most?

Having worked as a Social Media manager before, I know all platforms very well and can safely say that Instagram is the most used social media platform by content creators in the UAE, followed by YouTube and then Snapchat. Ever since the introduction of IG stories, my Snapchat usage has drastically fallen. I personally enjoy blogging on IG because of its high focus on aesthetics. I overly obsess over how my feed looks and how to always better its’ look and feel – as though it were a portfolio.

3. Do you have a full-time job other than blogging?

Full time, I work as a creative content producer for a Digital Marketing agency. The great thing about my full-time job is that it complements my blog on a daily basis and vice versa. It’s great when you see things come together and fall into place. I would consider myself a very passionate and motivated person – in fact, my blog was meant to discuss happiness in the workplace – but when I saw that happiness could be attributed to other parts of my life as well I decided to broaden my horizons.

4. What annoys you the most about how you are perceived in the industry?

Unfortunately, many people – especially those in my industry – think of bloggers as people whose job is getting paid by brands to say that their product is great. What people don’t know is that being a successful blogger is not easy. Contacts won’t come knocking on your door, no matter how good your content is or how much attention you pay to the aesthetics of your feed. Creating a reason for people to follow you is a challenge, and it’s time that blogging begins to be perceived as a challenge – like any other job. I’ve worked with big brands before and it was tough. There were deadlines, shoots, brand guidelines and loads of work.

The most important thing is to create your own identity. If you don’t stand out, brands can easily go for bloggers who aren’t asking for money or are more than willing to do the job for free in exchange for some products. When you create your own identity, even if it caters to a niche, brands will begin to know your real value and appreciate you for who you really are. They’ll go for you, even if you’re charging, because you’re exactly who they want.

6. How did the shift happen from being just someone who posts on social media to a blogger?

I have always been active on social media. I think what marked the beginning for me were all the invites I was getting to go and review places.

7. Do you ever just want to take a break?

YES. Managing a blog and working full-time can get tiresome, especially for perfectionists like myself. I’m very selective about my Instagram posts and blog articles. Every post for me is a building block for my virtual identity. I cannot simply post for the sake of posting. At the same time, I’m very appreciative that I get to make a living doing what I love to do – create content. I’m certainly happiest when I’m creative and bringing ideas to life.

8. What kind of posts do the best?

I get most engagement on pictures of myself, and I know for a fact that if all I did was post of myself I would get a tonne more likes and comments. But, I do still make it a point not to compromise the reasons I ventured into blogging in the first place and dedicate a few posts to quotes and other content. I know my loyal followers will always stick with me if I stay true to myself and visual identity.

Meet Lavina Israni, foodie blogger extraordinaire. She blogs full time for Lavina Israni and is based in Dubai.

1. What are tips you would have for people who want to become bloggers in the UAE?

This might sound cliche, but the biggest secret behind blogging is to proudly be yourself! The Internet is full of copycats, and we need original content creators who have a powerful voice of their own.

2. Which platform do you focus on the most?

I focus on Instagram the most as it greatly helps me drive traffic back to my blog.

3. Do you have a full time job other than blogging? Or is blogging your full time job?

Blogging is my full time job since January 2015. Today, I am an NMC-licensed blogger.

4. What annoys you the most about how you are perceived in the industry?

There are too many! It really annoys me when people fail to comprehend the time, creativity, and effort invested to run a successful blog.

5. What is the best way to make money as a blogger?

Renting ad space to suitable brands is the first step to make money as a blogger. You can start by posting sponsored content on your blog for example. A food blogger tying up with a food brand to curate recipes using the assigned products.

Once you have built your brand, you can further extend it into relevant industries for example. The most popular beauty blogger of the region Huda Beauty now runs a billion-dollar cosmetic brand.

6. How did the shift happen from being just someone who posts on social media to a blogger?

I started off by creating content for my personal Instagram page as early as 2011. A few years passed and I realized that this is where my passion lies, so I decided to brand my personal page into a curated lifestyle blog.

7. Do you ever just want to take a break?

Attending multiple reviews every day, generating daily Instagram content, writing articles, replying to emails, and scheduling an entire month's content calendar is mentally taxing. I try to take a day off social media every fortnight, and that is when I don't share anything from my daily life. I need to switch off once in a while to rest my mind and take a break from this race!

8. What kind of posts perform the best?

Posts that are genuinely candid with witty captions are usually the ones that the audience can relate the most to. People also appreciate human connection and like to see the faces and personalities behind their favourite Instagram pages. These are the kinds of posts that attract the highest engagement.