Image Credit: Johnson Health Tech

If you're running a fitness business, it goes without saying that you need all it takes to create the perfect space. Here are three great companies to help you

Johnson Health Tech

Why Johnson Health Tech? It offers popular commercial and home fitness equipment brands. The commercial brands include Matrix and Vision. The home fitness brands include Matrix Home, Horizon, Vision and Tempo.

Best pieces of commercial equipment: Performance Plus Treadmill, Performance, Endurance and Lifestyle Cardio Series, Ultra-Strength series with Intelligent Training Console, S- Force Performance Trainer, S-Drive Performance Trainer, and CXP Target Training Cycle.

Best pieces of equipment for your home gym: TF50 XUR Matrix Treadmill, TF30 Matrix Treadmill, E30 Matrix Elliptical, C50 Matrix Climbmill, Horizon Paragon X Treadmill, Horizon Omega Z Treadmill, Horizon Andes7 Elliptical Trainer, and Horizon GR7 Indoor Cycle.

USP of the brand: World-class product innovation and manufacturing, five large scale production facilities around the world, full presence through a fully owned subsidiary in the Middle East, guaranteed availability of spare parts, fast delivery and preventive maintenance, and remote diagnostic service.

Call 800 Johnson (5646766) or visit www.johnsonfitnessme.com for home gym equipment and www.matrixfitness.com/ae for commercial brands.

Les Mills

Image Credit: Les Mills

Why Les Mills? It is the global leader in group fitness, with 20 programmes currently available in participating gyms and fitness facilities worldwide. The classes are scientifically designed to maximise results and crafted by the world’s leading choreographers to incredible music. Each workout is refreshed and updated with new choreography and music every three months. Les Mills is now shaping the new age of fitness by blurring the boundaries between physical and digital to provide omnichannel workout experiences that today’s consumers have come to expect.

Popular fitness apps: Les Mills On Demand

Special programmes: BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, BODYBALANCE, RPM, BODYATTACK, and LES MILLS GRIT.

Discounts/deals: 14-day free trial for new customers on www.lesmillsondemand.com.

Latest innovations: THE TRIP Immersive Fitness, CONQUER and CEREMONY boutique classes (coming soon!)

For more information, call +971 55 312 2785 or visit www.lesmills.com/ae

Mefitpro

Image Credit: Mefitpro

Why Mefitpro? As fitness industry experts in the Middle East, Mefitpro has been providing world-class fitness solutions since 2003. The company offers many services, which includes gym fit-out designs and installations, fitness equipment provider, education provider of internationally accredited courses, master distributor of world-class equipment and nutritional products, and recruitment agency that sources the best fitness industry talent within the region.

Special products/brands: Eleiko, Wooday, Concept 2, Younix, Echelon, TRX, Assault Fitness, Powerblock, Aquabag, Rouge Red Light Therapy, Styku Body Scanner, Nuzest Nutrition, Atkins and many more.

Discounts/deals: Dh150 voucher with every Dh500 spend (up to Dh10K spend) for the first 100 walk-in customers to the store only, starting from June 29. T&Cs Apply

Latest innovations: Mefitpro is a proud partner of Echelon, the immersive, studio-quality workouts with a global community from the comfort of home. Echelon is home to thousands of live and on-demand bike, row, treadmill, and fitness screen workouts.